Oman FM: Assassination Of Haniyeh Undermines Peace Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
MUSCAT, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Oman Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi considered the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas Movement's Political Bureau, as detrimental to the mediation efforts aiming to restore peace and stability in the Middle East region.
In a phone conversation with Khaled Mashal, head of Hamas, on Friday, Albusaidi expressed grief and condolences over the martyrdom of Haniyeh, according to a statement by Oman's Foreign Ministry.
He called for continued efforts to achieve peace and support Palestinian rights to establish their independent state with its capital in the West Bank.
For his part, Mashal thanked Albusaidi for his sincere sentiments, appreciating Oman's continued support for Palestine. (end)
rg
MENAFN02082024000071011013ID1108512038
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.