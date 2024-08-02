Oman FM: Assassination Of Haniyeh Undermines Peace Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Oman Foreign Badr Albusaidi considered the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas Movement's Bureau, as detrimental to the mediation efforts aiming to restore peace and stability in the Middle East region.

In a phone conversation with Khaled Mashal, head of Hamas, on Friday, Albusaidi expressed grief and condolences over the martyrdom of Haniyeh, according to a statement by Oman's Foreign Ministry.

He called for continued efforts to achieve peace and support Palestinian rights to establish their independent state with its capital in the West Bank.

For his part, Mashal thanked Albusaidi for his sincere sentiments, appreciating Oman's continued support for Palestine. (end)

rg









MENAFN02082024000071011013ID1108512038