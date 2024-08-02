Mexico’S Surge In Global Auto Exports Passing By Japan And The U.S.

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's automotive made a remarkable leap. It climbed from fourth to third place in global exports between 2022 and 2023. This shift highlights Mexico's growing influence in the automotive sector.



Mexico's automotive exports grew by an impressive 90.4% from 2013 to 2023. This growth outpaced most major competitors.



Investments in electric and hybrid drove this expansion. Autonomous and innovative business models also played a significant role led export growth with a staggering 270% increase.



Meanwhile, the EU saw a 25.7% rise US experienced 15.6% growth, and Japan had a modest 3.3% increase. These figures reflect the changing landscape of global automotive manufacturing.



Regulatory changes are driving industry transformation. California mandates zero-emission vehicles by 2035.







The UK plans to ban new petrol and hybrid vehicle sales by 2030 and 2035, respectively. These regulations push the industry toward sustainability.



Despite recent challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, vehicle production volumes increased in 2022 and 2023.



Semiconductor shortages also impacted the industry. However, the situation improved, leading to higher production volumes.



The industry still faces ongoing risks related to affordability and economic uncertainty. Geopolitical tensions also pose significant challenges.

Mexico's Automotive Industry

Mexico's economy heavily relies on trade with the US, China, and Canada. This dependence makes it vulnerable to market fluctuations.



However, strategic investments in the automotive sector position it well for future growth.



The automotive industry significantly impacts the global economy. It drives innovation and employment. Mexico 's rise in exports underscores its growing importance in global trade dynamics.



As the industry shifts towards electric and autonomous vehicles, countries investing in these technologies are likely to lead the market.



Mexico's ascent to the third-largest automobile exporter marks a crucial milestone. Its focus on innovation and strategic investments in cutting-edge technologies sets the stage for continued growth.



However, economic dependencies and global market fluctuations remain critical factors to watch. The evolution of the automotive industry will shape the future of global trade.



Mexico is poised to play a pivotal role in this transformation. As the sector continues to evolve, Mexico's position in the global automotive market will be one to watch closely.

Top 5 Automobile Exporters in 2023 (USD billions)

1. European Union: 831

2. China: 170

3. Mexico: 158

4. Japan: 157

5. United States: 157

MENAFN02082024007421016031ID1108511993