In Ukraine, 87,000 Children Born Since Year-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the six months of 2024, a total of 87,655 children have been born across Ukraine.

That's according to the press service of the Justice Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

"In the first six months of this year, 87,655 children were born in Ukraine," the report reads.

As noted, the largest number of infants were born in Kyiv (9,695), Lviv region (7,923), Dnipropetrovsk region (6,962), Odesa region (6,197), Kyiv region (4,947), Rivne region (4,532), Zakarpattia region (4,323), Vinnytsia region (4,005), Ivano-Frankivsk region (3,916), and Kharkiv region (3,798).

It is also reported that 4,605 ​​citizens of Ukraine changed their first/last name and/or patronymic during the specified period. Most often, new names were registered in Kyiv (709 cases), Dnipropetrovsk region (390), Lviv region (329), Odesa region (325), and Kyiv region (291).

As reported, in 2023 more than 187,000 children were born in Ukraine.