Russian Troops Strike Nikopol District With Drones And Artillery, There Are Damages

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On 2 August, the occupiers shelled Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. An administrative building and a power line were damaged in the area.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, the enemy attacked the Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery. He attacked Nikopol, Marhanetska, Pokrovsk, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska communities," - the statement said.

It is noted that the shelling damaged an administrative building and a power line. There were no casualties.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on 1 August, Russian troops shelled Nikopol district from evening to morning with various types of weapons, damaging three enterprises and a power line.

The photo is illustrative