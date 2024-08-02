Russian Troops Strike Nikopol District With Drones And Artillery, There Are Damages
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On 2 August, the occupiers shelled Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. An administrative building and a power line were damaged in the area.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"During the day, the enemy attacked the Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery. He attacked Nikopol, Marhanetska, Pokrovsk, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska communities," - the statement said.
It is noted that the shelling damaged an administrative building and a power line. There were no casualties.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on 1 August, Russian troops shelled Nikopol district from evening to morning with various types of weapons, damaging three enterprises and a power line.
The photo is illustrative
