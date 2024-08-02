US Dollar Credit Supply: Higher Supply Than Previous July Levels
(MENAFN- ING) Executive summary
July's robust USD corporate supply fuelled by Healthcare
. In July, USD corporate supply reached US$38bn, nearly matching the monthly levels seen during the Covid-fuelled surge in 2020. Although 2024 YTD supply has exceeded that of most previous years, it still falls short of the record-breaking supply observed in 2020.
. The Healthcare sector dominated USD supply in July, accounting for US$12bn, followed by Oil & gas with US$8bn. Healthcare remains a significant driver of supply YTD, having issued US$94bn from January until now. Despite a slight decline compared to the previous month, the Utility sector continues to lead in USD credit supply, totaling US$104bn.
USD Financials supply reaches highest levels since January
. In July, USD financial supply reached its highest level since January, nearly doubling the figures from the previous month to US$57bn. This surge also exceeded July levels from previous years. 2024 YTD Bank senior bond data confirms this trend with a total supply of US$209bn, comprising US$40bn in non-preferred securities (NPS) and US$169bn in preferred securities.
. The Finance credit supply demonstrated strong performance, increasing to US$12bn this month from the US$10bn recorded in June. Notably, this figure doubled the supply levels observed in July 2023. On the other hand, insurance-driven supply declined in July, totalling only US$1 bn. On a YTD perspective, both Finance and Insurance sectors show increased supply compared to 2023, with Finance issuance doubling that of the same period last year.
MENAFN02082024000222011065ID1108511337
Author:
Timothy Rahill
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.