India's Tea Production Declines In June 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 2 (KNN) In a recent report released by the Tea Board, India's tea production for June 2024 showed a decline compared to the same period last year.

The total production fell to 142.39 million kilograms (kg) from 145.16 million kg in June 2023, marking a decrease of approximately 1.9 per cent.

North India experienced a marginal increase in production, rising to 117.56 million kg from 116.78 million kg in the previous year.

However, this slight uptick was offset by a significant drop in South India's output, which fell from 28.38 million kg to 24.83 million kg.

West Bengal, a key tea-producing state, saw a sharp decline in production. June 2024 figures stood at 40.05 million kg, down from 46.65 million kg in June 2023.

In contrast, Assam reported a substantial increase, with production rising to 73.48 million kg from 66.51 million kg in the same period last year.

The data revealed an interesting trend in the distribution of production between large-scale producers and small tea growers. Organised players, comprising big factories, produced 66.65 million kg at the national level.

Small tea growers, however, outperformed their larger counterparts, contributing 75.74 million kg to the total production.

In terms of tea varieties, CTC (Cut, Tear, Curl) remained the dominant product, accounting for 126.29 million kg of the total production.

Orthodox tea production stood at 14.15 million kg, while green tea contributed 1.95 million kg to the overall output.

These figures highlight the complex dynamics at play in India's tea industry, with regional variations and changing production patterns influencing the sector's performance.

(KNN Bureau)