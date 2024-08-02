Biomednewsbreaks - CEL-SCI Corp. (NYSE American: CVM) Closes On $10.8M Best-Efforts Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CEL-SCI (NYSE American: CVM) , a cancer immunotherapy company, recently announced the closing of its previously announced best-efforts offering. The transaction involved the sale of 10,845,000 shares of the company's common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at an offering price of $1.00 per unit (inclusive of the pre-funded warrant exercise price). The offering raised $10,845,000 in gross proceeds before deductions. CEL-SCI intends to use the net proceeds to fund the continued development of Multikine (its lead investigational therapy), general corporate purposes, and working capital. ThinkEquity acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About CEL-SCI Corp.

CEL-SCI is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on finding the best way to activate the immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational therapy Multikine completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial involving head and neck cancer, for which the company has received Orphan Drug Status from the FDA. The company will be commencing a confirmatory trial for Multikine, with enrollment expected to begin in Q4 2024. CEL-SCI has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near Baltimore, Maryland. For more information about the company, visit

.

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN