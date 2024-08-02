Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Laid To Rest In Qatar

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The funeral of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh took place in Qatar on Friday following his assassination two days ago in Iran's capital Tehran, a report aid.

Senior Hamas officials and Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani also attended the funeral, a report in Dawn said.

Mourners lined up for funeral prayers inside the mosque while others prayed on mats outside in temperatures that reached 44 degree Celsius.

Haniyeh's coffin, draped in the Palestinian flag, was carried across the mosque past hundreds of people along with the coffin of his bodyguard, who was killed in the same attack in Tehran on Wednesday.

