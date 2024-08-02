Bath & Body Works Paves The Way For Pelotonia

(MENAFN- 3BL) August 2, 2024 /3BL/ - On August 3 and 4, hundreds of Bath & Body Works associates will take to the roads in support of Pelotonia. Founded in 2008, Pelotonia has raised $283 million for innovative, breakthrough research to end cancer. Bath & Body Works has been there every step of the way as Pelotonia's largest funding partner, raising more than $46 million over the last 16 years.

It's part of the brand's long-standing culture to give back and make a positive difference in the lives of their associates, customers and in the communities where they work and live. As a central Ohio company, Bath & Body Works is proud to support Pelotonia and their life-saving mission.

The focal point of Pelotonia's year-round fundraising efforts is a multi-day experience that includes a weekend of cycling, inspiration and community. Ride Weekend welcomes thousands of riders from all over the country to bike anywhere from 20 to 190+ miles on designated routes.

In last year's ride event, Bath & Body Works supported:



254 riders who pedaled more than 113,000 miles

118 volunteers who gave more than 354 hours

215 challengers who set personal goals to raise additional funds Raised more than $1.5 million towards cancer research

Bath & Body Works encourages associate riders, volunteers and challengers to participate in Pelotonia by covering registration fees and matching fundraising by associates who raise 50% of their goal. Going a step further, those who want to ride but don't have bikes of their own can get them on loan from Bath & Body Works.

The company recently expanded the campaign to offer additional ways for associates to get involved. Bath & Body Works Distribution Center teams took part in a product sale with 100% of proceeds benefiting Pelotonia. Associates hosted a pep rally at their Columbus, Ohio headquarters to celebrate riders and get them excited for Ride Weekend. Bath & Body Works store associates across the country joined together to show their support and have donated more than $11,000 so far.

For many associates, participation in the annual event is a deeply personal and meaningful experience.

“When I began working at Bath & Body Works, one thing that really stood out to me was their philanthropic efforts, especially those with Pelotonia,” says Emma Mitchell, Bath & Body Works Store Design and Construction Intern.“This is an important cause for many reasons, but for me, it is important because almost seven years ago, I had my thyroid removed at The James Cancer Hospital after being diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder. I never expected that I would be impacted by cancer at such a young age, but I couldn't be more grateful for the care that I have received and the innovation I've been able to witness. It was an honor to ride 50 miles in Pelotonia on Team Bath & Body Works last August.”

Terrance Hudson, Senior Manager of Store Optimization, is riding for the fifth year in a row.“Nothing could have prepared me for when my cousin Toni shared her duodenal cancer diagnosis two years ago. No one in my family up to that moment had ever had cancer but as they say, 'cancer touches everyone.' I am grateful to share that my cousin has one more visit with oncology and then she is officially out of the woods-a true survivor. This is why I ride.”

"Our associates' unwavering commitment to Pelotonia is a source of immense pride,” says Rhoe Fields, AVP, Community Relations & Philanthropy for Bath and Body Works.“For over 15 years, Bath & Body Works has been a dedicated partner, funding pioneering cancer research and treatments that impact lives daily, including those of our own associates and their loved ones. Together with the Pelotonia community, I am proud of the progress we're making towards a cancer-free future and honored to encourage and unite our associates around this crucial mission each year."

To learn more about Bath & Body Works community engagement and volunteerism initiatives, visit bbwinc.