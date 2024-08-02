Roots Of Peace Hosts Landmark PAX AGRICULTURA Event Transforming Minefields Into Vineyards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Heidi Kuhn, Founder of Roots of PeaceNAPA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a remarkable gathering at the Castellucci Estate in Napa Valley, Roots of Peace showcased its groundbreaking work in transforming war-torn fields into productive vineyards. The "PAX AGRICULTURA" event highlighted the organization's mission to cultivate peace through agriculture and brought together a distinguished audience of 100 guests, including 20 Consuls General from diplomatic missions in San Francisco.The event celebrated Heidi Kuhn, the visionary Founder of Roots of Peace, who was recently honored with the 2023 World Food Prize and nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize. Kuhn's tireless efforts have turned perilous minefields into thriving vineyards, symbolizing hope and renewal in post-conflict regions.“This journey has been about more than just clearing landmines; it's about planting seeds of hope and cultivating peace where there was once only conflict,” Kuhn told the assembled guests, encapsulating the essence of the Roots of Peace mission.Marcus Nobel, President of United Earth and keynote speaker, emphasized the importance of blending scientific advancements with the pursuit of peace.“We are raising consciousness and creating community through transformative projects that build cultures of peace, health, and well-being – in ourselves and in the natural world,” Nobel remarked, drawing connections between environmental sustainability and global harmony.Maria Castellucci Moore, Proprietor of Castellucci Napa Valley spoke passionately about the indispensable role of community support.“Heidi Kuhn and the Roots of Peace family have single handedly shaped our world with greater harmony and wholeness. It is my honor and privilege to walk alongside such greatness as we honor the World's Mother in her plight of Peace. It is time that our community stands together, during such division in our nation, to bring power and autonomy to the Farmers; those feeding their families to unite under one spirit. Thank you, Heidi, for your tireless efforts; you embody what it means to create Peace on earth and may this deserving worldly honor of Nobel Peace Prize Nominee be the testament to your success,” she noted.The evening was enriched with musical performances by San Francisco Opera members tenor Christopher Oglesby, soprano Olivia Smith, pianist Yang Lin, and harpist Molly Langer. Guests also heard from Ambassador Kenneth M. Quinn, President Emeritus of The World Food Prize, who shared poignant stories of his experiences with landmines and his collaboration with Kuhn in Vietnam. Quinn praised Kuhn's leadership and the global impact of Roots of Peace's initiatives.Dmytro Kushneruk, Consul General of Ukraine, highlighted the ongoing challenges in his country, where landmines threaten agriculture and safety. He commended Roots of Peace for their work in training Ukrainian vintners in regenerative agriculture, underscoring the project's significance in restoring normalcy and productivity in conflict-affected regions.The event underscored the importance of global cooperation in eradicating landmines, restoring agricultural lands, and fostering peace. Roots of Peace calls upon global citizens, private sectors, and governments to join in supporting their mission. For 27 years, Roots of Peace has been transforming minefields into vineyards and promoting peace through agriculture in countries such as Croatia, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Angola, Azerbaijan, the Holy Land, Guatemala, and most recently, Ukraine. Global support is crucial to continuing this vital work and ensuring a peaceful and prosperous future for communities in post-war regions.About Roots of Peace: Roots of Peace supports the world's most vulnerable farmers and traders, removing the remnants of war and restoring agricultural productivity and prosperity. Roots of Peace is a humanitarian organization dedicated to the removal of landmines and the subsequent replanting and rebuilding of war-torn regions. Founded in 1997 by Heidi Kuhn, the goal of Roots of Peace is to turn minefields into farmland and support victims of landmine accidents.

