Azernews & Pakistan Daily Sign Mou To Formalise Cooperation
AzerNews and the Pakistan Daily have signed a memorandum of
Understanding which formalizes their cooperation.
The MoU was signed in AzerNews' offices in Baku Azerbaijan by
Elnur Envuroglu, Deputy Editor of AzerNews, and Hamza Azhar Salam,
Editor of The Pakistan Daily.
Both parties agreed to publish each other's content, at will,
without any copyright.
Both parties also agreed to expand their cooperation in the
realm of mutual visits, which will be facilitated by both news
organizations for the delegations of their partner site, subject to
the availability of finances.
This comes after President of Azerbaijan, H.E Ilham Aliyev
suggested expanding media ties whilst speaking to Hamza Azhar Salam
at the Susha Global Media Forum.
Pakistan and Azerbaijan are strategic partners who cooperate on
a plethora of issues including defense, diplomacy, and trade.
Commenting on the development, Elnur Enverolgu tweeted:“Today, we
cemented our ties with Pakistan's daily news site –
ThePakistanDaily, by signing a MoU. We hope that this cooperation
will lead to better relations between the two brotherly states in
the field of media.”
