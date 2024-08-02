Zinc Chemicals Market Is Expected To Be Valued At USD 41.04 Billion By 2033 | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to a research report published by Exactitude Consultancy, Companies covered: American Chemet Corporation, Changsha Lantian Chemical Co. Ltd., EverZinc, Flaurea Chemicals, Global Chemical Co. Ltd, Hakusui Tech, Intermediate Chemicals Company, Brüggemann GmbH & Co. KG, Nexa, Old Bridge Chemicals Inc., Pan-Continental Chemical Co. Ltd, Rech Chemical Co. Ltd, Rubamin, Seyang Zinc (Huai An) Co. Ltd, Silox India Pvt. Ltd, TIB Chemicals AG, U.S. Zinc., Weifang Longda Zinc Co., Ltd., Zochem LLC Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final csopy of the detailed research report on the Zinc Chemicals Market. The Zinc Chemicals Market size is estimated at 5.12 Million tons in 2023 and is expected to reach 7.34 Million tons by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.67% during the forecast period (2024-2029). The automotive and tyre sectors drove demand in the short term during the COVID-19 epidemic, which had a substantial influence on the worldwide zinc chemicals industry. However, it is anticipated that health concerns and dangers related to compounds based on zinc may impede market expansion. But in the upcoming years, the market will have a lot of potential due to new research and technology developments in zinc nanoparticles for cancer detection, imaging, and therapy. Since then, the market has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels. Click Here to Get Sample Copy: #request-a-sample Zinc Chemicals Market Trends Dominance of the Rubber Processing Segment The rubber processing segment is anticipated to dominate the Zinc Chemicals Market, driven by substantial consumption in galvanization and tire manufacturing. Zinc chemicals, particularly zinc oxide, play a crucial role in tire production, which is integral to the automotive industry. The increasing demand for automobiles, including the growing popularity of electric vehicles, is expected to significantly boost the consumption of zinc chemicals.

Tire and Tube Manufacturing : Zinc chemicals are essential in the manufacturing of tires and tubes for automobiles. The burgeoning automotive industry is projected to augment the demand for zinc chemicals in the near future.

Industry Growth and Production : According to the International Rubber Study Group (IRSG), global natural rubber production saw a positive increase of 5.4% in 2021, reaching 13.770 million tons, up from 13.065 million tons in 2020. The global demand for rubber in 2021 increased by 9.4% year-over-year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels with a total of 29.57 million tons. This rebound was primarily driven by pent-up demand from both tire and non-tire sectors, particularly in the first half of 2021. Regional Demand : The Asia-Pacific region, including countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand, stands out as a major producer of automobiles. Consequently, the demand for zinc chemicals from this region is projected to increase during the forecast period. The rubber processing segment is poised to lead the Zinc Chemicals Market due to its pivotal role in tire manufacturing and galvanization processes. The automotive industry's growth, coupled with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, underscores the significance of zinc chemicals in enhancing tire performance and longevity. The robust production and demand trends, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, further reinforce the market's positive outlook. Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Zinc Chemicals Market Dominance of the Asia-Pacific Region The Asia-Pacific region is poised to dominate the Zinc Chemicals Market, driven by extensive applications of zinc chemical derivatives across various sectors, including rubber processing, chemical processing, and agriculture.

China : As a global hub for chemical processing, China accounts for a significant portion of worldwide chemical production.

India : India boasts 40 tire manufacturers and approximately 6,000 non-tire manufacturers producing seals, conveyor belts, and extruded and molded rubber profiles for automotive, railway, defense, aerospace, and other applications.

China and India : Both countries are witnessing increased demand for zinc chemicals due to the burgeoning agrochemical industry and robust economic growth. Japan : Japan's rubber industry is one of the largest globally, particularly in tire production. According to the Japan Automobile Tyre Manufacturers Association, the country consumed about 1.01 million tons of rubber in 2021, with synthetic rubber accounting for 402,597 tons. Japan ranks third globally in rubber material consumption, only behind China and the United States. Overall, the market trends in these key countries are expected to drive the demand for zinc chemicals in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. Report Link Click Here: Regional Analysis of the Zinc Chemicals Market North America The North American Zinc Chemicals Market is projected to grow steadily, driven by applications in agriculture, construction, and automotive sectors. The region's robust agricultural industry, coupled with increasing demand for fertilizers, particularly zinc sulfate, supports market growth. Additionally, the construction and automotive sectors' need for high-quality coatings and rubber products further propels the demand for zinc chemicals.

United States : The U.S. dominates the North American market due to its advanced industrial base and significant investments in infrastructure and automotive sectors. The growing focus on sustainable agricultural practices and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles contribute to the rising demand for zinc chemicals. Canada : Canada's market growth is supported by its thriving agricultural sector and ongoing infrastructure projects. The country's commitment to sustainable farming practices and the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies are expected to boost the demand for zinc chemicals, particularly in fertilizers. Europe Europe's Zinc Chemicals Market is characterized by strong demand from the automotive, construction, and chemical processing industries. The region's stringent environmental regulations and focus on sustainable practices drive innovation and adoption of zinc chemicals.

Germany : As a major automotive hub, Germany's demand for zinc chemicals is fueled by its robust automotive manufacturing industry. The country's emphasis on advanced coatings and materials for automotive applications supports market growth. France and Italy : Both countries contribute significantly to the European market, driven by their strong construction and chemical processing industries. The increasing adoption of eco-friendly materials and sustainable construction practices boosts the demand for zinc chemicals. South America The South American Zinc Chemicals Market is experiencing growth, driven by the agricultural sector and ongoing infrastructure development projects. The region's focus on enhancing agricultural productivity and the adoption of modern farming techniques support market expansion.

Brazil : Brazil leads the South American market due to its vast agricultural industry. The increasing use of zinc sulphate in fertilizers to improve crop yields drives market growth. Argentina : Argentina's market growth is supported by its agricultural sector and government initiatives promoting sustainable farming practices. The demand for zinc chemicals, particularly in fertilizers, is expected to rise. Middle East and Africa The Middle East and Africa Zinc Chemicals Market is projected to grow, driven by applications in agriculture, construction, and oil and gas sectors. The region's focus on enhancing agricultural productivity and infrastructure development supports market growth.

Saudi Arabia : Saudi Arabia's market growth is driven by its construction and oil and gas industries. The country's investments in infrastructure projects and the adoption of advanced materials boost the demand for zinc chemicals. South Africa : South Africa's market is supported by its agricultural and construction sectors. The increasing use of zinc chemicals in fertilizers and coatings drives market growth. To know an additional revised 2024 list of market players, request a sample report: #request-a-sample s Key Players:

American Chemet Corporation

Changsha Lantian Chemical Co. Ltd.

EverZinc

Flaurea Chemicals

Global Chemical Co. Ltd

Hakusui Tech

Intermediate Chemicals Company

Brüggemann GmbH & Co. KG

Nexa

Old Bridge Chemicals Inc.

Pan-Continental Chemical Co. Ltd

Rech Chemical Co. Ltd

Rubamin

Seyang Zinc Technology (Huai An) Co. Ltd

Silox India Pvt. Ltd

TIB Chemicals AG

U.S. Zinc.

Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co., Ltd. Zochem LLC Recent Developments:

Company Development Impact American Zinc Recycling In May 2024, American Zinc Recycling LLC announced a major expansion of its facility in Rutherford County, North Carolina. This expansion aims to increase the recycling capacity of zinc from steel mill dust, enhancing the availability of high-quality zinc oxide for various applications. High EverZinc In April 2024, EverZinc launched a new production line for high-purity zinc oxide at its facility in Zwijndrecht, Belgium. This addition is intended to meet the growing demand from the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, which require ultra-pure zinc oxide. Moderate Indian Institute of Chemical Technology In March 2024, Rubamin partnered with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology to develop eco-friendly zinc oxide production methods. This collaboration focuses on reducing the carbon footprint and improving the sustainability of zinc chemical manufacturing processes. Low US Zinc In January 2024, US Zinc acquired Zochem, a leading producer of zinc oxide and other zinc-based chemicals. This strategic move is expected to strengthen US Zinc's market position and expand its product portfolio in North America. Moderate ZM Silesia In February 2024, ZM Silesia unveiled a new technology for producing zinc sulfate using advanced filtration techniques. This innovation aims to increase efficiency and reduce waste in the production process, catering to the agricultural sector's growing needs. Low GHC Investment In April 2024, GHC Investment announced a research initiative focusing on the use of zinc chemicals in renewable energy storage solutions. This project aims to explore the potential of zinc-based batteries as a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries. High

Report Link Click Here:

MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Volume)

By Type



Zinc Oxide

Zinc Sulfate

Zinc Carbonate

Zinc Chloride Other Types

By End-user Industry



Agriculture

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Ceramic

Pharmaceutical

Paints and Coatings

Rubber Processing Other End-user Industries

By Region



Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America



United States



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



United Kingdom



France



Italy

Rest of Europe

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle-East and Africa



Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of Middle-East and Africa

Quantitative Analysis -

- Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2030

- Market size and revenue estimates for products up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for application up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for type up to 2030

- Regional market size and forecast up to 2030

