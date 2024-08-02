One Killed As Russian Forces Attack Kherson With Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked Kherson with a drone, killing one person and wounding another.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian attacked Kherson with a drone. People who were on the street were hit in the enemy attack," the post said.

It added that a 54-year-old man had suffered fatal injuries.

Prokudin said that a 75-year-old woman had been diagnosed with a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her back. She was hospitalized.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported that the Russian occupiers continue to "hunt for the civilian population of the community." He said that explosives were dropped from a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson after 11:00, killing one person and wounding another.