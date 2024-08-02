Eztec’S Q2 2024 Financial Results: A Strong Performance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Eztec (EZTC3) reported robust financial performance for Q2 2024, demonstrating significant growth in key metrics.
The company's net profit for Q2 2024 was R$ 88.66 ($15.4) million, a 17.7% increase compared to the same period last year.
This surpassed analysts' expectations of R$ 78 million. Additionally, Eztec's net revenue surged by 71.4% year-over-year to R$ 415.9 million.
This growth was driven by higher sales of ready-to-occupy units and rapid sales of newly launched projects.
Sales and Project Highlights
Eztec's impressive sales performance in Q2 2024 was underpinned by several successful projects:
Villares Parada Inglesa: This residential project, located in the North Zone of São Paulo, achieved a 93% sales rate. This allowed for immediate revenue recognition within the same quarter of its launch.
Brooklin Studios by Lindenberg: Situated in the Brooklin area of São Paulo, this project sold 60% of its units by the end of the quarter.
In June 2024, Eztec reported net sales of R$ 508 million for Q2, a 21.2% increase year-over-year.
However, the total value of new project launches in the quarter was R$ 188 million, a 60.4% decline compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company's overall inventory decreased by 7.4% year-over-year.
Financial Management and Dividends
Eztec's financial management showed significant improvement:
Cash Consumption: The company reported a net cash consumption of R$ 38.15 million in Q2 2024, a substantial reduction from R$ 82.1 million in the same period the previous year. Excluding dividend payments, the cash consumption was R$ 24.7 million, 65.75% lower than in Q2 2023.
Dividends: Eztec approved the distribution of R$ 21 million in dividends, equivalent to R$ 0.10 per share, to be paid on August 30, 2024.
Company Overview
Founded in 1979 by Mr. Ernesto Zarzur and his family, Eztec is a leading Brazilian real estate development company headquartered in São Paulo.
The company focuses on land acquisition, project development, building construction, and property sales.
It emphasizes medium and high-end residential projects. Eztec has been listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 Stock Exchange since 2007, known for its high standards of corporate governance.
Industry Context
The Brazilian real estate market has shown resilience in recent years despite economic challenges.
Factors such as decreasing inflation, lower interest rates, and government incentives have bolstered investor confidence and increased real estate transactions.
The Brazilian Central Bank's efforts to reduce the SELIC rate have made financing more accessible, benefiting both developers and buyers.
However, the construction sector faces challenges, including high production costs and energy prices, which have impacted overall industry output.
Future Outlook
Eztec's strategic focus on medium and high-end residential projects, coupled with its robust financial performance, positions the company well for future growth.
The positive outlook for the Brazilian real estate market, driven by favorable economic conditions and government incentives, further supports Eztec's growth prospects.
The company's ability to adapt to market conditions and efficiently manage its financial resources will be crucial in sustaining its performance in the coming quarters.
In summary, Eztec' strong Q2 2024 results reflect its effective sales strategies and project execution capabilities.
With a solid foundation and a positive market outlook, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities in the Brazilian real estate sector.
MENAFN02082024007421016031ID1108510074
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.