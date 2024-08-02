Priyanka Chopra To Tabu: 6 Indian Actors Making Waves In Hollywood

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A fresh wave of Indian actors is captivating global audiences, breaking into and showcasing their diverse talents. This new generation, including stars like Ishaan Khattar, Tabu, and Priyanka Chopra, is making significant strides across the international industry, enriching it with their unique skills

After her powerful performances in Drishyam and Andhadhun, Tabu is set to appear in Dune: Prophecy, a prequel to the well-known Dune series. Her return to Hollywood highlights her continued relevance and skill in the international film industry

Priyanka Chopra, known for her impactful roles in Quantico, Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake, and The White Tiger, continues to shine in Hollywood. Her impressive range and charisma have cemented her status as a global star

Ali Fazal, famed for his role in the web series Mirzapur and films like Fukrey and Happy Bhag Jayegi, has also made his mark in Hollywood. His debut in 'The Other End of the Line' and later in 'Death on the Nile' underscores his growing presence in international cinema

Richa Chadha, celebrated for her role as Bholi Punjaban in 'Fukrey,' is making her Hollywood debut with 'Aaina,' an Indo-British film directed by William Moseley and Markus Meedt. The film explores themes of violence and PTSD across different cultures



Ishaan Khattar, acclaimed for his role in 'A Suitable Boy,' is making his mark in Hollywood with a role in 'The Perfect Couple,' featuring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber. This adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's bestselling novel is directed by Susanne Bier, promising to showcase Ishaan's versatility on a global platform

Adarsh Gourav, recognized for his roles in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'The White Tiger,' is joining Ridley Scott's Alien prequel series. This series, set 70 years before the original 'Alien' film, will delve into the origins of the iconic sci-fi universe, with Adarsh adding his unique talent to the mix