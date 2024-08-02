Parliamentary Election Campaign Starts Next Week In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Starting next week, an election campaign will commence in connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections, Azernews reports, citing the Central Election Commission's "Calendar Plan of Main Actions and Measures for the Conduct of Extraordinary to the Milli Majlis."

The election campaign can be carried out by registered candidates, their authorised representatives and agents, political parties with registered candidates, party blocs, and their authorised representatives and agents.

According to the Election Code, the campaign starts 23 days before the election day and ends 24 hours before the start of voting. For the upcoming extraordinary parliamentary elections, the campaign will start on August 9 and continue until 08:00 on August 31.

It should be noted that President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on June 28 to dissolve the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis and schedule extraordinary elections for the Milli Majlis. By this decree, the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis was dissolved, and extraordinary elections were scheduled for September 1.