Parliamentary Election Campaign Starts Next Week In Azerbaijan
Starting next week, an election campaign will commence in
connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections,
Azernews reports, citing the Central Election
Commission's "Calendar Plan of Main Actions and Measures for the
Conduct of Extraordinary elections to the Milli Majlis."
The election campaign can be carried out by registered
candidates, their authorised representatives and agents, political
parties with registered candidates, Political party blocs, and
their authorised representatives and agents.
According to the Election Code, the campaign starts 23 days
before the election day and ends 24 hours before the start of
voting. For the upcoming extraordinary parliamentary elections, the
campaign will start on August 9 and continue until 08:00 on August
31.
It should be noted that President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree
on June 28 to dissolve the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis
and schedule extraordinary elections for the Milli Majlis. By this
decree, the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis was dissolved,
and extraordinary elections were scheduled for September 1.
