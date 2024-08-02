OKX Ventures Announces Investment In Zklink

(MENAFN- B2Press) OKX Ventures, the entity of global industry-leading exchange and Web3 company OKX, today announced an investment in zkLink. zkLink Labs develops zero-knowledge infrastructure solutions for the blockchain ecosystem with the goal of scaling and aggregating assets across and Ethereum layer 2 rollups (L2s).

zkLink Nova, zkLink's flagship Aggregated Layer 3 zkEVM Rollup (L3), aims to reduce liquidity fragmentation - the splitting of previously aggregated capital across multiple different blockchains - while providing security and scalability through zk-Proofs. Nova provides an open platform for users to leverage aggregated assets to make capital-efficient transactions on a single L3.

zkLink launched the Nova mainnet in mid-March and in less than two months, it has achieved a total value in locked (TVL) of $1.05 billion. In addition, L3 has collected close to 1 million unique wallet addresses and processed more than 17 million transactions across nine integrated ecosystems, including Ethereum and ZK and Optimistic rollups, including Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, zkSync, Linea, Scroll, Manta Pacific and Mantle.

zkLink's potential to provide a unified platform for dApps and users and its commitment to security make it a game-changer in the DeFi sector and an attractive investment for OKX Ventures, which invested in zkLink in December 2023.

Dora Yue, Founder of OKX Ventures, commented: "zkLink's new aggregation solution is crucial to expanding the Web3 user base in a security-focused way. It gives users access to assets that were previously isolated in different aggregations and adds benefits to the overall ecosystem. Its unique offerings, such as multi-chain assets and aggregated liquidity pools, not only consolidate diversified assets, but also foster new DeFi primitives. We are happy to see zkLink Nova growing steadily and becoming the largest layer 3 network. We look forward to further improvements from zkLink and potential integrations with more DeFi products."

