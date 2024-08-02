Friday’S Morning Call: Position Adjustments Amid Central Bank Concerns Over Inflation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's markets are set for notable shifts due to the latest interest rate decisions from the central banks in Brazil and the U.S.



Global financial markets are moving today due to several key developments. The U.S. Reserve hinted at possible interest rate cuts in September, boosting sentiment.



Brazil's Central maintained the Selic rate at 10.5%, indicating vigilance over fiscal concerns.



Oil prices dropped amid U.S. economic slowdown fears and a stronger dollar. Geopolitical tensions, including the assassination of a Hamas leader, heightened market volatility.



Investors are closely monitoring the evolving economic landscape, with attention focused on inflation trends and potential rate changes.



This briefing will cover the key developments from yesterday and provide an outlook for today, with a particular emphasis on Brazil's economic indicators and market movements.





Today's Outlook

Brazil







05:00: The FIPE will release the IPC (Consumer Price Index) for July.



09:00: IBGE will publish the Monthly Industrial Survey for June.

Fenabrave: The National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution will report vehicle registrations for July.





09:00: The unemployment rate for June will be released.





09:30: The unemployment rate for June will be announced.







Marcopolo: Achieved a net profit of R$250.9 million, a 78.6% increase year-over-year. Net revenue rose to R$1.9 billion.



Ambev: Reported a net profit of R$2.452 billion, marking a 5.6% decline from the previous year. This was primarily due to lower income tax deductibility.



ISA Cteep: Posted a regulatory net profit of R$425.6 million, up 62.9% year-over-year. This was driven by enhanced operational performance.



Ecorodovias: Announced a net profit of R$272.5 million, a 120.3% increase year-over-year. This was attributed to revenue growth and cost management.

Gerdau: Reported a net profit of R$945 million, a 55.9% decline year-over-year. This was due to falling steel prices and sales volumes.



Investors are also anticipating further guidance from the Central Bank of Brazil regarding potential interest rate hikes. This follows the recent decision to hold the Selic rate steady at 10.5%.

The Federal Reserve's signals about possible rate cuts in September are expected to influence today's trading.

Key economic data, including jobless claims and construction spending, will be closely watched.

Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee (COPOM) decided to keep the Selic rate unchanged at 10.5% per annum. This marks the second consecutive time the rate has remained steady.

The accompanying statement indicated heightened vigilance over fiscal deterioration and its potential impact on currency exchange rates. Analysts suggest that this could imply a future rate hike if inflation expectations worsen.

The Ibovespa closed slightly down by 0.20%, ending at 127,395.10 points. This occurred amid mixed signals from global monetary policies.

The U.S. dollar appreciated significantly against the Brazilian real, closing up 1.43% at R$5.73. This marks a peak not seen since late 2021.

Several Brazilian companies reported their second-quarter earnings:

The U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its interest rate for the eighth time. The Fed noted progress towards its 2% inflation target.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at potential rate cuts in September. This boosted market sentiment.

The Dow Jones rose 0.24% to 40,842.79 points. The S&P 500 increased by 1.58% to 5,522.30 points. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.64% to 17,599.40 points.

The U.S. dollar closed up by 0.66% at R$5.6541. The euro rose by 0.75% to R$6.1184.

Oil prices fell due to concerns over a U.S. economic slowdown and a stronger dollar. WTI crude closed down 2.05% at $76.31 per barrel.

Brent crude fell 1.63% to $79.52 per barrel. Gold reached a new high, closing at $2,480.80 per troy ounce.

Safe-haven demand soared amid geopolitical tensions and anticipated Fed rate cuts. Gold futures for December rose 0.31%, closing at $2,480.80 per troy ounce.

Suzano completed a substantial acquisition of forest assets. Arezzo merged with Grupo Soma, establishing a new company identity.

Lojas Marisa approved a significant capital increase. Brazil's consumer inflation rose to 4.23% annually in June.

Household debt slightly decreased to 78.5% in July. This marks the first decline since February.

The soybean and biodiesel sector is facing a 5.33% GDP decline in 2024. This is due to reduced yields and unfavorable weather conditions.

Overall, market sentiment in Brazil seems cautiously optimistic, albeit with persistent concerns about fiscal policy and broader economic conditions globally.

The central bank's vigilance on fiscal matters and inflation expectations is likely to keep investors alert to policy shifts.

As we move through the day, market participants will continue to digest the implications of central bank policies and economic data.

The focus remains on inflation trends, interest rate expectations, and corporate earnings reports.