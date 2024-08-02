Kendall Jenner: I Don't Let A Lot Of People Into My Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 2 (IANS) Model Kendall Jenner has revealed that she is very selective about who she allows into her life.

"I don't really let a lot of people in -- especially now. But I never really have since I was young. It's kind of always been part of my nature," Kendall shared on Emma Chamberlain's 'Anything Goes' podcast.

The reality TV star and model said that for her, it's all about and auras.

"For me, it's an energy thing," she said.

Kendall, who is the sister of reality TV star Kim Kardashian, has been open about her struggles with anxiety.

The model has shared how she copes with the issues.

Kendall shared: "For a long time, I thought it was, 'Do the meditation!'... which, I believe in meditation, I believe that it is very helpful. 'Do the meditation, do the actual, real things'."

"Sometimes I think it's as simple as... managing what can cause it, knowing what can cause it, and trying to find your boundaries with it."

Meanwhile, the model shared that she's relished the challenge of running her own business, reports co.

The model has enjoyed significant success with her Tequila brand, and she has enjoyed the responsibility of driving the company forward.

Kendall, who turned businesswoman of the company in 2021, had told Forbes back then: "With modelling, I was a part of someone else's vision."