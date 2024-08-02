Qatar Takes Part In Meeting On Combating Criminal Use Of Tech

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar is participating in the meeting of the closing session of the Ad Hoc Committee to Elaborate a Comprehensive International on Countering the Use of Information and Communications Technologies for Criminal Purposes.

The meeting is currently being held at the United Nations' headquarters, in New York, and is set to run until August 9.

Director of the Economic and Crimes Combating Department at the of Interior, Brig. Ali Hassan Ali Al Kubaisi, is representing the State of Qatar in the meeting.

The meeting discusses a range of topics on its agenda, pertaining to the aforementioned convention.