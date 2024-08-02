(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's economic landscape for 2024 unfolds with a mix of resilience and uncertainty.



Private analysts have adjusted their forecasts, predicting a modest 1.8% growth, down from 2.0%.



Banco de México (Banxico) projects a slightly higher 2.4% growth, revised from 2.8%, with a range of 1.9% to 2.9%.



Grupo Financiero Base has a more pessimistic view, lowering their forecast from 2.5% to 1.6% due to a significant contraction in early 2024.



The Centro de Estudios de las Finanzas Públicas (CEFP) reports a 1.6% annual growth in the first quarter of 2024, driven by the services sector.



However, external headwinds, particularly from a slowing U.S. economy, have impacted national exports.



Inflation remains a challenge, with analysts expecting a rise to 4.58% in 2024, exceeding Banxico's 3.0% target.







The Mexican peso, previously dubbed the "superpeso," faces volatility, with experts predicting an exchange rate of 18.78 pesos per dollar by year-end.



Nearshoring offers potential economic benefits, attracting foreign direct investment and boosting the economy.



However, this trend comes with uncertainties. Public investment typically increases during election years, potentially stimulating economic activity.



Yet, a projected fiscal deficit of 5.9% of GDP poses a risk to economic stability, requiring a balance between growth and fiscal responsibility.



Despite economic headwinds, the job market shows promise. Banxico projects the creation of up to 670,000 formal jobs in 2024, which could bolster domestic consumption and economic resilience.

Mexico's 2024 GDP Growth Forecast Lowered to 1.8%

However, structural issues continue to affect the broader Latin American region, with the World Bank projecting 1.6% GDP growth for Latin America and the Caribbean.



As Mexico navigates 2024, it faces inflationary pressures, fiscal challenges, and global uncertainties.



However, nearshoring trends and a resilient job market offer potential support. Key economic indicators, such as GDP growth, inflation rates, and the peso's performance, will be closely watched.



Mexico's economic story in 2024 is complex, involving policy decisions, global forces, and human aspirations.



The nation's resilience will be tested, but with careful management, Mexico may emerge stronger from these challenges.

