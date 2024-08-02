SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS COMPANY IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING CHEMICALS COMPANY IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Sika has acquired Vinaldom, S.A.S in the Dominican Republic. For decades, Vinaldom has been successfully serving the local with high-quality products for concrete construction. The strengthens Sika's position in the fast-growing Dominican market and offers significant cross-selling opportunities throughout the Caribbean region.

Vinaldom is a family-owned, well-established business serving a strong, loyal customer base. The product range includes concrete admixtures, fibers, adhesives, and sealants. Vinaldom is a well-managed company with an experienced sales team that has demonstrated a strong track record in terms of growth and margin development.

The acquisition will add a manufacturing facility in the Dominican Republic where Sika has not previously had its own plant. This will be the sixth factory in the Caribbean, increasing Sika's presence in the region. The enhanced production footprint, together with the expanded customer base and product offering, will improve market access and provide exciting cross-selling opportunities in the Dominican Republic and throughout the Caribbean region. Customers will benefit from a broader portfolio of durable, sustainable solutions as well as faster delivery times.

The Dominican economy has witnessed a strong, steady growth over the past few years and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5% until 2028. Major infrastructure projects in the energy and transportation sectors will create great opportunities now and in the years ahead in the Dominican market. Tourism is another important sector of the economy, with upcoming large investments in new hotels. Sika is well positioned to take advantage of the growth trends in both the infrastructure and commercial construction segments.

Mike Campion, Regional Manager Americas:“With Vinaldom we will be able to serve and supply our customers in the Dominican Republic even better. The increased access to a broader customer base, supported by local manufacturing, will contribute to further expansion in the Dominican market. We warmly welcome the Vinaldom employees to the Sika team and look forward to growing our business together”.

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and the industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. With around 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.2 billion in 2023.

