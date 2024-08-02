Marie-Therese Johnson: A Key Player In Dominica’S CBIU Success

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

ROSEAU, Dominica, (CBIU ) – Marie-Therese Johnson's leadership and the success of the Dominica CBIU have not gone unnoticed. The CBI programme has received accolades and recognition from international organisations for its contribution to economic growth and sustainable development. It serves as a model for other countries looking to establish their own CBI programmes.

How has the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Programme benefited the country?

The government recognises the role that private investment can play in helping Dominica thrive as a country. The Citizenship by Investment Programme is an opportunity to encourage foreign direct investment that facilitates growth in the private sector. Over time, this helps to create a framework of diversified, sustainable, and resilient economic structures that can respond to the realities of a highly competitive global environment. For over three decades, the government has remained firmly committed to the programme and is always looking at ways to improve the quality of its offerings.

The government and our team at the CBIU are dedicated to strengthening the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Programme and seeing the nation and its economy flourish. We hope that you will champion Dominica's potential by participating in the Programme, and we welcome you to become part of Dominica's global community , embrace our people and our way of life.

Dominica Citizenship by Investment: Unlocking opportunities for global citizens

As the world continues to experience flux, safety and security take precedence for international investors seeking stability and diversification. They seek well-established programmes in secure nations to safeguard their investments and expand their portfolios across multiple avenues.

Not only that but reputable programmes with solid due diligence processes are winning over investors and regulators, putting them in good stead to meet the needs of a new generation of global citizens.

Dominica has consistently taken the top spot in the CBI Index rankings since its inception in 2017. The Index is published annually and ranks legitimate second citizenship programmes.

Marie-Therese Johnson is well known in the banking sector for her operational excellence, and it is apt that she now serves as the head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CBIU) in Dominica.

The CBIU is responsible for overseeing and managing the country's successful CBI programme, which has gained international recognition.

Under Marie-Therese Johnson's leadership, the Dominica CBIU has strengthened the already rigorous due diligence procedures to ensure that only individuals of good character and reputation are granted citizenship. This commitment to maintaining high standards has helped to build trust and confidence in the programme among investors and the international community.

The path to sustainable development: A balancing act for the future

One of the key aspects of the Dominica CBIU is its focus on sustainable development. The programme has been instrumental in funding various projects aimed at improving infrastructure, healthcare, education, and tourism in Dominica. These investments have not only benefited the local economy but have also enhanced the quality of life for the citizens of Dominica.

Marie-Therese Johnson is becoming a recognised figure in the promotion of the Dominica CBI Programme globally, attending international conferences and events to showcase the programme's benefits and attract potential investors. Her expertise and dedication have contributed to the programme's success, as it has become one of the most sought-after CBI programmes in the world.

The Dominica CBIU's commitment to transparency and accountability is evident in its strong regulatory framework. The programme operates under strict guidelines and regulations, ensuring that all applicants are thoroughly vetted, and that the programme's integrity is maintained. This approach has earned the trust of investors and has positioned Dominica as a leader in the CBI industry.

