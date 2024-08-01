OIC Calls For Int'l Inquiry Into Israeli Occupation Crimes Against Palestinian Detainees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed deep concern regarding the increased violent acts and severe violations committed by the Israeli authorities against numerous Palestinian prisoners.

"These violations have been well-documented by various entities and include acts such as execution, torture, starvation, rape, isolation and forced disappearance," the OIC said in a press release on Thursday.

The detainees from the Gaza Strip have been particularly affected, resulting in the deaths of eighteen Gazan prisoners in Israeli occupation prisons since October 07, 2023. Additionally, there are many other detainees killed, but their identities have not yet been disclosed.

The OIC has strongly denounced the ongoing indiscriminate detention drives carried out by the Israeli occupying authorities, according to the statement.

"These actions have resulted in a significant increase in the number of Palestinian detainees, with the current count exceeding 9,700 individuals.

"Among them are 80 female detainees, 52 journalists, and over 250 children, in addition to more than 3,380 individuals held in administrative detention without formal charges or trial," it regretted, adding that nearly 600 detainees are serving life sentences.

The OIC requested an immediate international inquiry into the cruel conditions and continuous Israeli infringements against Palestinian detainees in Israeli occupation prisons.

"These actions are considered war crimes and crimes against humanity, and they blatantly breach the standards and regulations set forth by international humanitarian law, the Human Rights Charter, the Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, and other pertinent international agreements," the statement added.

The OIC urged the international community and human rights organizations to take action to compel the Israeli authorities to treat Palestinian prisoners in line with international conventions.

It reiterated the support for protecting the rights of Palestinian prisoners, pledging to convey their grievances to the international community in pursuit of freedom and justice. (end)

