Euro Area Unemployment Up By 0.1 Pct In June

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- The Euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate went up to 6.5 percent in June 2024 from 6.4 percent in the previous month.

The rate was stable compared with June 2023, the statistical office of the European Union (Eurostat) reported on Thursday.

Eurostat estimates that 13.258 million persons in the EU, of whom 11.122 million in the euro area, were unemployed in June 2024.

Compared with May 2024, unemployment increased by 52 thousand in the EU and by 41 thousand in the euro area.

Compared with June 2023, unemployment increased by 188 thousand in the EU and by 81 thousand in the euro area, the report added. (end)

