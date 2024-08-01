STM Develops Cyber Security Platform For KAAN National Aircraft

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Adding a new one to its portfolio in defence industry production
every day, Turkiye is also taking precautions against cyber attacks
targeting its products. Continuing its work on this issue, STM is
developing the cyber security platform for the national aircraft
KAAN. In this context, STM, which provides support to KAAN in two
stages, provides support in platform cyber security, consultancy,
and engineering.
Investments are being made in the most critical points where
attacks may occur for KAAN's cyber security. In this context, STM
ensures the creation of the cyber security architecture, the
determination of cyber security risks, and the establishment of
cyber security requirements.
STM, which does not only provide support to KAAN in the cyber
security leg, also cooperates in the consulting and engineering
legs. Studies continue on KAAN's health management system ground
activities, operational analysis modelling and simulation, cockpit
avionics subsystems, and integrated control panel.
According to the Cyber Threat Status Report prepared by STM,
attention is drawn to the cyber security of platforms in the
defense industry. The report, which emphasises that a significant
portion of today's wars now take place in the cyber world, stated
that cyber-attacks are frequently carried out to weaken countries'
defence capabilities. According to the report, which observed that
cyber security attacks on platforms have increased depending on the
importance of states' defence strategies, it was determined that,
for example, the frequency of cyber attacks on cars in the world
increased by 225 percent from 2018 to 2021.
The report noted that platforms in Turkiye should be developed
by taking into account cyber security risks, and underlined that
UAV and SIHA systems (TOGAN, KARGU, and ALPAGU), surface and
submarine platforms, combat unmanned aircraft systems (MİUS),
national combat aircraft (MMU), MİLGEM, and the Togg domestic
automobile are important in this sense.
Cyber attacks on sea platforms were also discussed in detail
in the report. The report, which stated that the onboard
information technology and operational technology systems of a
marine platform can be hacked as easily as land-based systems, drew
attention to the fact that such security breaches can cause
significant damage to the safety and security of ships, ports,
marine facilities, and other elements.
The report, which mentioned that attackers can use malicious
software to conduct cyberattacks on ships' automatic identification
systems, electronic map display and information systems, global
positioning systems (GPS), engine rooms, and radars, determined
that these attacks can lead to the hijacking of ships, the
disabling or misdirection of navigation systems, the interruption
of communication, and the destruction and theft of platform
data.
