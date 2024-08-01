Brazilian Real Plunges And Underperforms Latin American Peers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 1, 2024, the U.S. dollar strengthened notably against the Brazilian real and other currencies. This change resulted from global economic shifts and specific geopolitical events.



On that day, the USD/R$ rate hit a high of R$ 5.7383, marking a 1.46% increase from the previous day, and closed at R$ 5.7268.



Heightened geopolitical tensions due to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran primarily influenced this movement.



Additionally, disappointing industrial data from China, a major buyer of commodities, impacted the rate.

Reasons for the Real's Weakness

Several factors led to the Brazilian real's underperformance on this day:

1. Geopolitical Tensions:

The assassination in Tehran escalated global geopolitical tensions, causing a shift away from riskier assets, including emerging market currencies like the real.





2. Disappointing Chinese Economic Data:

The Caixin/S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for China dropped to 49.8 in July, signaling a sector contraction. This downturn affected commodity exporters like Brazil, further weakening the real.

3. Internal Economic Factors:

Recent communications from the Central Bank of Brazil showed no immediate plans to raise the Selic rate, Brazil's benchmark interest rate.



This decision was seen negatively for the real, as higher rates often attract foreign investments.



Also, investor confidence waned due to concerns over Brazil's fiscal health and government budget management.

4. Speculation and Market Dynamics:

Market speculation also influenced the real's depreciation. As investors predicted a decline, stop-loss orders activated when the dollar neared R$ 5.70.

Comparative Analysis

An analysis of the real's performance against other Latin American and developing nations currencies on the same date follows.

Mexican Peso (MXN)







The USD/MXN rate stood at MXN 18.6401 per USD on August 1, 2024.

The Mexican peso showed less volatility than the real, with its rate increasing by only 0.48% from the previous day.







The Argentine peso, amid hyperinflation and economic instability, traded at about ARS 932.5092 per USD.

It is considerably weaker than the Brazilian real, reflecting Argentina's severe economic challenges.







The Colombian peso was exchanged at around COP 4040.42 per USD.

Although it also depreciated against the USD, the change was less significant than that of the real.







The Indonesian rupiah's rate was over IDR 15,000 per USD as of March 2024, continuing its downward trend.

The rupiah's depreciation mirrors that of the real, although it remains a weaker currency by comparison.



Argentine Peso (ARS)Colombian Peso (COP)Indonesian Rupiah (IDR)ConclusionOn August 1, 2024, the Brazilian real was generally weaker compared to other Latin American currencies like the Mexican and Colombian pesos but stronger than the Argentine peso.It was also comparable to the Indonesian rupiah among developing nations. The real's marked depreciation stemmed from both internal factors, like Brazil's Central Bank stance on interest rates.External factors, including global geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties from China, also contributed.This broad context of risk aversion contributed to the dollar's strength against multiple global currencies.