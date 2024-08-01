Okuma America Corporation Launches New Digital Booth Experience Website

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Interactive IMTS 2024 Booth Now Available

Okuma America Corporation , a global leader and builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and systems, is pleased to announce the launch of a new digital booth experience website which offers site visitors a digital edition of the company's booth at the 2024 International Show (IMTS) being held on September 9 – 14, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. The digital booth experience site is now available at .

The IMTS 2024 edition of Okuma America's digital booth experience

provides a digital depiction of the company's physical booth components and provides robust content and resources for all main booth technologies on display.

Highlights of the digital booth experience site include detailed information on Okuma machine tools, automation technologies, and the all-new Okuma OSP-P500 machine control. More specifically, site visitors can explore 14 machine tools and access in-depth information and resources for each, including show model specifications, product brochures, demonstration videos, buyer's guides, whitepapers, blog posts, and more. Twelve of the 14 machine tools will be equipped with the all-new Okuma OSP-P500 CNC control, and site visitors can explore the new control highlights, features and benefits directly on the digital booth experience site. Additionally, eleven of the 14 machine tools have integrated or paired automation systems that site visitors can also engage.

The new digital booth experience site also includes several helpful functionalities built in for visitors, including navigations and filters for machine tool categories, automation systems, the OSP-P500 control, speaking engagements and special events, service and support offerings, training opportunities, the Okuma distributor network, partner companies and technologies, and more.

Okuma America's digital booth experience site was built to provide resources to all people within the manufacturing industry, whether or not they are available to visit the company's physical booth at IMTS. Okuma America Corporation's director of marketing, Annette Carroll, expressed, "we are excited to provide Okuma's digital booth experience site to everyone who utilizes CNC machines tools in their manufacturing operation. This site allows show visitors an opportunity to explore Okuma's IMTS offering ahead of the show, allowing them time to prepare questions and perspectives in advance of their visit to the physical booth. The site is also a great tool for industry colleagues who are unable to attend the show, affording them an opportunity to be informed about Okuma's offering at IMTS, as well as equipping them with a series of resources that can be helpful both at the show and beyond."

Okuma America's digital booth experience site is available here:

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation

is the U.S.-based sales, marketing, engineering,

and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls, and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles, and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls

to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store , the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content at that time. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in Technology

network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future.

