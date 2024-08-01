SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Stellantis N.V. - STLA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Stellantis N.V. ("Stellantis"

or the "Company")

(NYSE: STLA ).

The investigation concerns whether Stellantis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 25, 2024, Stellantis issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first half of 2024. The Company reported a steep drop in earnings that fell below forecasts, citing weak margins and high inventory at its

U.S. operations. In addition,

Stellantis's Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares indicated that the Company was ready to dispose of underperforming brands in its portfolio, while Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight disclosed the need to take "decisive actions to address operational challenges" in North America, including reducing production and prices for the Company's vehicles.

On this news, Stellantis's stock price fell $1.51 per share, or 7.7%, to close at $18.09 per share on July 25, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

