IT's BIGGER THAN US (IBTU) HOSTS 5TH ANNUAL BACK 2 SCHOOL FESTIVAL IN SOUTH LOS ANGELES

A Community-Driven Event Aimed at Empowering and Uplifting Local Youth

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IT'S BIGGER THAN US (IBTU ), a dedicated community-driven organization in South Los Angeles, is proud to announce its 5th Annual Back 2 School Festival. Scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Leimert Park, 4308 Crenshaw Boulevard, this event aims to equip local youth with essential resources and support as they prepare for the new school year.

The Back 2 School Festival is a cornerstone event for IBTU, embodying the organization's mission to build stronger, more vibrant communities through education and collective action. Attendees will have access to free school supplies, nutritious food, educational resources, and engaging activities designed to inspire and empower.

“Our 5th Annual Back 2 School Festival represents our ongoing commitment to the South Los Angeles community,” said Molly Morrow, Chief Operating Officer at IBTU.“By providing essential resources and support, we aim to create a solid foundation for our youth, enabling them to achieve academic success and personal growth.”

In Los Angeles County, approximately 17% of children live below the federal poverty threshold. This financial hardship significantly impacts their ability to obtain necessary school supplies and other educational resources, exacerbating the challenges they face in achieving academic success​. IBTU's festival aims to mitigate these difficulties by providing free backpacks, school supplies, and access to essential services.

The event will also feature various local leaders, educators, and community advocates who will share insights and encouragement with the attendees. Highlights include:

Distribution of free backpacks and school supplies

Health and wellness booths offering essential services

Interactive educational workshops

Entertainment and games for all ages

Free frozen treats, water, and access to internet resources provided by AT&T

Sports activities hosted by Hoopbus and Los Angeles Kings

The event is expected to reach an audience of over 4,000 parents and children in need, underscoring the significant impact IBTU aims to have on the community.

“We believe in the transformative power of community engagement and education,” added Ms. Morrow.“Our festival is not just about giving away supplies; it's about empowering families and creating lasting bonds within our community.”

###

About IT'S BIGGER THAN US (IBTU)

IT'S BIGGER THAN US (IBTU) is a community-driven organization dedicated to making a lasting impact in South Los Angeles. IBTU empowers and uplifts communities by addressing fundamental human needs and fostering sustainable growth. Grounded in Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, IBTU provides essential resources, including fresh food, quality education, and community support, ensuring individuals can thrive and reach their full potential.

Connect with IBTU on Instagram , LinkedIn , and visit their website.

