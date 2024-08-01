Royce Global Financial Services Fund To Close

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royce Fund's Board of Trustees has approved a plan of liquidation for Royce Global Services Fund, to be effective on September 9, 2024. The Fund is being liquidated primarily because it has not maintained assets at a sufficient level for it to be viable.

A distribution is being paid on August 1, 2024 to of record on July 31, 2024 as set forth below.



CLASS TICKER

SYMBOL CUSIP RECORD

DATE EX- DATE PAYABLE

DATE INCOME S/T

GAINS L/T

GAINS TOTAL Service RYFSX 780905469 7/31/24 8/1/24 8/1/24 $0.6773 $0.1398 $5.3626 $6.1797 Institutional RGFIX 780811626 7/31/24 8/1/24 8/1/24 $0.6753 $0.1842 $7.0683 $7.9278

Fund Shareholders may exchange their shares into another Royce open-end fund and any new account minimums or redemption fees that would otherwise apply will be waived for exchanges completed prior to the liquidation date (i.e. September 9, 2024).

If you have any questions regarding this press release, please call Investor Services at 1-800-221-4268. For more information on The Royce Funds, please visit our website at .

Important Disclosure Information

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, fees, charges, and expenses before investing or sending money. This and other important information about The Royce Funds can be found in the Funds' prospectus. To obtain a prospectus, and information about the performance of The Royce Funds, please call Investor Services at 1-800-221-4268 or visit . Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Distributor: Royce Fund Services, LLC.

