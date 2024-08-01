Royce Global Financial Services Fund To Close
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royce Fund's Board of Trustees has approved a plan of liquidation for Royce Global financial Services Fund, to be effective on September 9, 2024. The Fund is being liquidated primarily because it has not maintained assets at a sufficient level for it to be viable.
A distribution is being paid on August 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2024 as set forth below.
|
CLASS
|
TICKER
SYMBOL
|
CUSIP
|
RECORD
DATE
|
EX-
DATE
|
PAYABLE
DATE
|
INCOME
|
S/T
GAINS
|
L/T
GAINS
|
TOTAL
|
Service
|
RYFSX
|
780905469
|
7/31/24
|
8/1/24
|
8/1/24
|
$0.6773
|
$0.1398
|
$5.3626
|
$6.1797
|
Institutional
|
RGFIX
|
780811626
|
7/31/24
|
8/1/24
|
8/1/24
|
$0.6753
|
$0.1842
|
$7.0683
|
$7.9278
Fund Shareholders may exchange their shares into another Royce open-end fund and any new account minimums or redemption fees that would otherwise apply will be waived for exchanges completed prior to the liquidation date (i.e. September 9, 2024).
If you have any questions regarding this press release, please call Investor Services at 1-800-221-4268. For more information on The Royce Funds, please visit our website at .
Important Disclosure Information
An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, fees, charges, and expenses before investing or sending money. This and other important information about The Royce Funds can be found in the Funds' prospectus. To obtain a prospectus, and information about the performance of The Royce Funds, please call Investor Services at 1-800-221-4268 or visit . Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Distributor: Royce Fund Services, LLC.
SOURCE The Royce Funds
MENAFN01082024003732001241ID1108508323
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.