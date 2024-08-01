Research Frontiers Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Will Host A Conference Call At 4:30P.M. Today

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR ) announced its results for its second quarter of 2024. Management will host a call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.



Key Comments:

1. Fee income during the second quarter of 2024 increased by over 165% from the same period last year, and increased by 56% from the first quarter of this year as a result of higher royalties from the automotive and aircraft markets. Revenues were up 69% in calendar year 2023 compared to 2022, and the second quarter of 2024 marked Research Frontiers' sixth consecutive quarter of quarterly revenue growth from the same period in the prior year. 2. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains, architectural, information display and other products using the Company's SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market. 3. Total expenses during the second quarter of 2024 were approximately $105,000 lower than the same period last year, bringing the Company's net loss for the second quarter to $94,000 ($0.00 per share). 4. At June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.9 million, and working capital of $2.8 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.

For more details, please see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers' smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at , and on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2024

(Unaudited) December 31, 2023

(See Note 1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,906,502 $ 2,475,958 Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2024 and 2023, respectively 1,078,500 1,003,404 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 204,682 96,784 Total current assets 3,189,684 3,576,146 Fixed assets, net 26,801 39,598 Operating lease ROU assets 107,229 178,715 Deposits and other assets 56,066 56,066 Total assets $ 3,379,780 $ 3,850,525 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 163,825 $ 212,359 Accounts payable 60,968 50,880 Accrued expenses 40,212 14,192 Deferred revenue 125,000 - Total current liabilities 390,005 277,431 Operating lease liability, net of current portion - 55,363 Total liabilities 390,005 332,794 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,517,787 in 2024 and 33,509,287 in 2023 3,352 3,351 Additional paid-in capital 127,787,890 127,779,221 Accumulated deficit (124,801,467 ) (124,264,841 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,989,775 3,517,731 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,379,780 $ 3,850,525





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Fee income $ 802,972 $ 433,215 $ 489,594 $ 185,040 Operating expenses 1,110,285 1,152,493 476,898 564,694 Research and development 278,571 294,832 128,830 145,610 Total expenses 1,388,856 1,447,325 605,728 710,304 Operating loss (585,884 ) (1,014,110 ) (116,134 ) (525,264 ) Net investment income 49,258 57,822 22,112 31,614 Net loss $ (536,626 ) $ (956,288 ) $ (94,022 ) $ (493,650 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 33,514,097 33,397,968 33,517,787 33,509,287





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024

Common Stock Additional Shares Amount Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2023 33,150,396 $ 3,315 $ 127,150,027 $ (122,356,477 ) $ 4,796,865 Exercise of warrants 358,891 36 484,466 - 484,502 Net loss - - - (956,288 ) (956,288 ) Balance, June 30, 2023 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,634,493 $ (123,312,765 ) $ 4,325,079





Common Stock Additional Shares Amount Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2024 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,779,221 $ (124,264,841 ) $ 3,517,731 Exercise of options 8,500 1 8,669 - 8,670 Net loss - - - (536,626 ) (536,626 ) Balance, June 30, 2024 33,517,787 $ 3,352 $ 127,787,890 $ (124,801,467 ) $ 2,989,775





For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024

Common Stock Additional Shares Amount Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Total Balance, March 31, 2023 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,634,493 $ (122,819,115 ) $ 4,818,729 Net loss - - - (493,650 ) (493,650 ) Balance, June 30, 2023 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,634,493 $ (123,312,765 ) $ 4,325,079





Common Stock Additional Shares Amount Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Total Balance, March 31, 2024 33,517,787 $ 3,352 $ 127,787,890 $ (124,707,445 ) $ 3,083,797 Net loss - - - (94,022 ) (94,022 ) Balance, June 30, 2024 33,517,787 $ 3,352 $ 127,787,890 $ (124,801,467 ) $ 2,989,775





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (536,626 ) $ (956,288 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,951 13,661 Realized gain on marketable securities - (26,375 ) ROU asset amortization 71,486 73,308 Bad debt recovery - (5,000 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Royalty receivables (75,096 ) (71,558 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (107,898 ) (130,791 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 36,108 (35,741 ) Deferred revenue 125,000 12,794 Operating lease liability (103,897 ) (96,925 ) Net cash used in operating activities (577,972 ) (1,222,915 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (154 ) (1,304 ) Purchases of marketable securities - (2,965,160 ) Sales of marketable securities - 2,991,535 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (154 ) 25,071 Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from exercise of options and warrants 8,670 484,502 Net cash provided by financing activities 8,670 484,502 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (569,456 ) (713,342 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,475,958 4,230,916 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,906,502 $ 3,517,574