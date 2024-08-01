Monsoons, Markets, And Metrics: Decoding 2024’S Rice Landscape

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) India, the world's largest rice exporter, expects above-average monsoon rains until September 2024 due to La Niña.



This forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) promises to boost agricultural production, supporting India's nearly $3.5 trillion economy.



Monsoon rains are crucial for India's agriculture, supplying almost 70% of the water needed for crops.



In 2024, rice production is projected to reach record levels of 135.5 to 138 million metric tons.



The above-average rainfall will particularly benefit Kharif rice, which accounts for 85% of India's total rice production.



Despite a positive production outlook, India imposed export restrictions in 2023 and 2024 to control domestic prices and ensure food security ahead of elections.



However, with rice stocks reaching record highs, the government may ease these restrictions to prevent surplus and spoilage.







This could involve lowering the minimum export price for basmati rice and replacing the 20% export tax on parboiled rice with a fixed duty, facilitating increased exports.



The USDA reports that India will likely export nearly 18 million tonnes of rice in 2024-25. This is about two million tonnes more than last year.



India will continue to have a strong presence in the global rice market. However, this figure is still below the record 22 million tonnes exported in 2021-22.



While above-average rainfall is generally beneficial, excessive rains can negatively impact rice yields.



Studies show that excessive rainfall during the monsoon season can decrease yields more than rainfall deficits.



The optimal rainfall threshold for monsoon rice yield in India is around 1,621mm; deviations can lead to reduced yields.

Global Rice Production Predictions for 2024

Key Producers and Expected Outputs





Expected to produce approximately 147.691 million metric tons.: Projected to produce around 135 million metric tons.Expected to harvest a record crop of 35.511 million metric tons.Forecasted to produce 34.360 million metric tons.Anticipated to produce 27.099 million metric tons, with exports likely over 8 million tons.Projected to produce 19.529 million metric tons.Expected to see a slight increase with 12.530 million metric tons.Forecasted to produce 12.249 million metric tons, with significant import needs.Anticipated to produce 7.530 million metric tons.Expected to produce 7.370 million metric tons.Forecasters predict that global rice production will reach a record 527.6 million tons in 2024/25, marking a 1.5% increase from the previous year.Experts project that the global harvested area will achieve a record high of 167.6 million hectares.Despite the overall increase, some regions may face supply constraints due to climatic events like El Niño, impacting yields in countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand.India's export restrictions on non-basmati rice have significantly impacted global rice prices, expected to remain high into 2024.This has created a market gap that other exporters like Vietnam and Thailand are likely to fill.The Philippines and Nigeria plan to increase their imports to satisfy domestic demand, with the Philippines' import forecast rising to a record 4.7 million tons.The global rice market in 2024 will likely experience high prices and dynamic trade patterns influenced by climatic conditions and policy decisions.While global rice production is set to reach record levels, the market will face challenges due to climatic variability and export restrictions.Managing these factors will be crucial for the stability of both domestic and global rice markets.