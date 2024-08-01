5 Wins After A Losing Streak: Why Bali Training Was A Game-Changer For This Professional Athlete

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 6:05 PM

Born into a conservative Egyptian family where education was highly valued, Omar El Dafrawy's early life was a whirlwind of relocations due to his father's work. From Nigeria to various corners of the Middle East, his upbringing was a blend of cultural diversity and relentless pursuit of academic success. Yet, despite the academic pressures, a different passion was simmering within him-a passion that would eventually lead him to the competitive world of MMA.

El Dafrawy's foray into physical training began in 2013 with callisthenics, a form of bodyweight exercise. By 2016, at 21, he had transitioned to MMA, driven by a desire to push his physical limits. His early career was a balancing act of fighting, studying, and managing a business. However, the path wasn't always smooth. In 2022, after fulfilling compulsory army service, El Dafrawy, once a rising star in the world of MMA, faced a significant setback. A string of losses on points followed, casting a shadow over his previously stellar record.

From the lows of consecutive losses to, now, the highs of a five-fight win streak, El Dafrawy's journey has been marked by both triumphs and trials.“No one teaches you how to handle fame,” he adds.“When you walk in the streets and everyone knows you, everyone has something to say. Everyone's going to talk,” he says, acknowledging the criticism and pressures that come with being a public figure in the sport.

“This is why PFL Mena was a do or die for me,” says the athlete, who recently secured a victory over Anthony Zeidan by unanimous decision in a Welterweight Regular Season bout which took place on July 12, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.“My confidence got shattered when thousands of people were reposting videos of me, saying I can't make it anymore. They tried to break me but God helped me through it,” says the 29-year-old athlete, who's now moved his career record to 11-6.

“Failing a few times doesn't mean it's over, quitting means it's over. It's not over until I quit,” says El Dafrawy. Clinching his spot in the 2024 PFL Mena Playoffs, he is set to face Jarrah Al-Silawi, touted as a pioneer of MMA in the Arab region.

A new beginning in Bali

The turning point in his life came with a radical decision when El Dafrawy shut down his business, left Egypt, and relocated to Bali to focus solely on fighting. The move marked a new chapter in his life and career, one that saw him embark on a five-fight win streak with three of those victories ending in finishes.

Bali, a tropical paradise known for its vibrant culture and picturesque landscapes, might seem like an unlikely training ground for a professional fighter. Yet, for El Dafrawy, it offered an environment that was both nurturing and transformative. The transition from Egypt to Bali wasn't just a geographical shift but a complete lifestyle overhaul.

In Bali, El Dafrawy found more than just a training facility; he discovered a community that matched his commitment.“When I came to Bali, I realised that being a professional athlete is a full-time commitment. You wake up, the gym is up and running at 6am, and the last workout is from 7 to 8pm. Back home, workouts start at 8 or 9pm because people consider training as something to do after everything else, not as a priority,” he adds.“This is what I'm trying to change for people back home [in Egypt]. They think it's a part-time hobby and not a full-time path.”

The rigorous training schedule and the supportive environment have since played a crucial role in his resurgence in the sport.“In Bali, many doors opened for me,” he adds.“I'm living the life of a true professional athlete, focusing on my food and waking up early. On the weekends, I go spearfishing and engage in many fun activities. Life here is easy and free of judgement, so to me, it's just perfect.”

Training and recovery

The best part about relocating to Bali and dedicating himself full-time to the training camp has been the uninterrupted time dedicated to his routine and discipline, the athlete mentions. For El Dafrawy, training starts on Monday and continues through Friday.“Sparring should be my last session on Friday but I always end up doing these intense workouts on Friday nights, and I don't really know why. I push myself with very intense workouts.”

For example, he'll ride a bike for about 45 minutes, pushing himself into the red heart rate zone, and then do a routine of 30 shadow boxing rounds with intervals on top of his regular training sessions.“I used to get to the point where I'd be crying while shadow boxing, not from emotional pain but from physical exhaustion,” he adds.

“My body would be completely spent, and I'd just push through. The way I'm living and training, I've been doing nothing else for the last two years. I wake up, pray, eat, sleep, train, repeat. It's showing in my discipline. I have much more awareness, and I'm recovering very well. The routine can be gruelling, but for an athlete, it's the only way to become successful at anything,” says El Dafrawy, who's leaving no stone unturned when it comes to preparation.

Recovery, too, is a critical component of his routine. He spends approximately five hours at the gym in the first half of the day, focusing not only on training but also on cooling down and recovery. His recovery process includes sauna and ice bath sessions, followed by aerobic exercises and relaxation by the pool.

“One major factor I can assure you is that I am sleeping significantly more than the entire fight card combined (laughs). Sleep is an incredibly undervalued recovery technique,” says El Dafrawy.“It's a real hack. If you understand what sleep does for your body and the benefits it provides, you'll know that it's a game-changer.”

The Weight Cut: A necessary challenge?

One of the most challenging aspects of MMA is the weight cut, a process that El Dafrawy has mastered through experience and precision. Preparing for a fight involves reducing his weight to 77 kg in a short duration, a task that requires careful planning and execution.

“I used to be 92 kg, and now I'm at 84 kg. So, I'm only halfway there. It's a constant challenge,” he explains. The weight cut is not just about reaching a number on the scale; it's about ensuring that the body is in optimal condition for the fight while avoiding serious health risks.

El Dafrawy employs a technique known as water loading to manage his weight. This involves drinking large amounts of water to flush out excess water weight, a process that can be both physically and mentally demanding.“Some people drop up to 10 kg of water weight, but it's a very painful process,” he adds.“This is why some promotions ban weight cutting due to the associated dangers. While very rare, there have been cases of fighters dying from extreme weight cuts.”

The final stages of the weight cut involve fasting before the weigh-ins and carb loading after, to prepare the body for the fight night.“On the scale, I look like a skeleton,” says El Dafrawy.“When you do water loading, your body initially carries a lot of water weight, which you then flush out. By dropping the water weight, your body becomes like a sponge. During the last 10 hours, you fast. When you get on the scale, and then rehydrate with just half a litre of water, your body will expand.”

However, a huge part of why he loves the sport is the thrill and the challenges that comes along with it, pushing his physical limits.“It's easy to criticise a fighter, but few understand the sacrifices involved,” he says.“But I love the sport and the version of me it brings out. It's worth every obstacle. I know I'm on the right path.” For El Dafrawy, the way forward is clear: focus on the fight, embrace the journey, and let the results speak for themselves.

