US To Engage Dominican Partners On Aviation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – Under-secretary for economic growth, energy, and the environment Jose W. Fernandez will to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2 to engage our Dominican partners on topics, says office of the spokesperson, US Department of State.

“On August 2, he will sign a historic Open Skies Agreement with the Dominican Republic alongside Dominican president Luis Abinader. While in Santo Domingo, under-secretary Fernandez will also participate in bilateral meetings with Dominican Republic officials and the private sector.”

“The Agreement will expand our strong economic and commercial partnership, promote people-to-people ties, and create new opportunities for airlines, travel companies, and customers,” said the US Department of State, in a press release.

The new Agreement builds on a framework of US Open Skies agreements with over 135 other partners that enable US air carriers to operate and expand flight networks beyond America's borders and connect the US economy to growing markets.

“Since 1992 the United States has pursued an“Open Skies” policy designed to eliminate government intervention in airline decision-making about routes, capacity, and pricing in international markets.”

Civil Air Transport Agreements

