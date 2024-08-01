Rice Stocks In Japan Reached Minimum Since Beginning Of Century Due To Tourists & Low Yields

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Rice Stocks in Japan have fallen to a minimum in recent decades
due to the tourist boom and heat wave, which caused low yields, and
against the background of shortages, the price of cereals reached a
30-year high, Azernews reports.
The article indicates that, according to the Ministry of
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan, in June, rice stocks
in the private sector fell to 1.56 million tons, which is 20
percent less compared to the same period last year. This is the
lowest figure since 1999, when the authorities first began
collecting comparable data
The agency explains such a sharp decrease in rice stocks by the
heat in 2023, which negatively affected the harvest: last year's
September in Japan turned out to be the hottest in the last 125
years. In addition, among the reasons that caused the shortage, the
ministry calls the lack of water, as well as the demand for the
product from tourists coming to the country.
Over the past year, rice consumption in Japan has increased to
seven million tons, which is 100,000 tons more than a year earlier.
During the same period, the number of tourists has increased
significantly: in the first half of 2024, 17.78 million guests have
already visited Japan, which is 1 million more than in pre-pandemic
times.
The ministry estimated that tourists who ate rice twice a day
contributed to an increase in demand by 51 thousand tons, which is
2.7 times more than the previous year.
Amid the shortage, the trading price of rice has reached a
30-year high, wholesalers are running out of stocks, and some
supermarkets have decided to raise prices even more and limit
purchases, the newspaper notes. It is expected that the situation
will continue until September, when this year's harvest rice will
become available.
Despite the price pressure, there are no plans to use government
reserves of 910,000 tons, writes the national Japanese newspaper
Asahi Shimbun. These stocks were created when a poor harvest due to
the unseasonably cool summer of 1993 caused a critical shortage of
rice in the country.
