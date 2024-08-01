ICGB Warns Of Potential Gas Supply Reduction Due To Scheduled Maintenance
Nazrin Abdul
The ICGB, the operator of the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector
(IGB), has notified the market of a potential reduction in gas
supply due to scheduled maintenance from August 5 to 9,
Azernews reports.
This maintenance will specifically impact the gas flow entering
the ICGB system at the Komotini-TAP junction.
The ICGB has stated that these maintenance activities may affect
gas flow at connection points. However, the ICGB system will remain
fully operational, and any changes to the maintenance schedule will
be promptly communicated to the market through Urgent Market
News.
The IGB pipeline has a total capacity of 3 billion cubic metres
per year, with approximately 1 billion cubic metres allocated under
a 25-year contract for Azerbaijani gas. This pipeline is crucial
for Bulgaria, supplying over 50 percent of the country's gas needs
in winter and up to 80 percent in summer.
Currently, ICGB is exploring market interest in expanding its
capacity to 5 billion cubic metres per year, which would enhance
Bulgaria and Greece's role as transit hubs for third countries.
