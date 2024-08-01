ICGB Warns Of Potential Gas Supply Reduction Due To Scheduled Maintenance

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The ICGB, the operator of the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB), has notified the of a potential reduction in gas supply due to scheduled maintenance from August 5 to 9, Azernews reports.

This maintenance will specifically impact the flow entering the ICGB system at the Komotini-TAP junction.

The ICGB has stated that these maintenance activities may affect gas flow at connection points. However, the ICGB system will remain fully operational, and any changes to the maintenance schedule will be promptly communicated to the market through Urgent Market News.

The IGB pipeline has a total capacity of 3 billion cubic metres per year, with approximately 1 billion cubic metres allocated under a 25-year contract for Azerbaijani gas. This pipeline is crucial for Bulgaria, supplying over 50 percent of the country's gas needs in winter and up to 80 percent in summer.

Currently, ICGB is exploring market interest in expanding its capacity to 5 billion cubic metres per year, which would enhance Bulgaria and Greece's role as transit hubs for third countries.