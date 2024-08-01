Russian Drones Damage Kindergarten In Mykolaiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kutsurub community of the Mykolaiv region, a kindergarten was damaged as a result of an attack by Russian drones.
The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Today, enemy drones attacked the Kutsurub community in the Mykolaiv region again. A non-operating kindergarten was damaged, windows were smashed," the statement said.

According to the military, there were no casualties.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 1, the Russian army fired missiles at the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv region, causing several fires.
