Fire Breaks Out At Oil Refinery In Russia's Omsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out at an oil in the northern industrial zone of Omsk, Russia, on the evening of August 1.

That's according to the Telegram Astra , Ukrinform reports.

The fire broke out on an area of about 300 square meters. The fire spread through the territory of one enterprise.

The Telegram channel 112 reported that the AVT-10 primary processing complex was on fire at the Omsk oil refinery. The fire is being extinguished by units of the Emergency Situations Ministry in the Omsk region.

The prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the fire. The causes of the fire remain unknown.

A local Telegram channel , referring to the refinery's press service, reported that the fire had already been extinguished. No casualties were recorded. The refinery continues to operate as normal.