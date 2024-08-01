Kioxia Announces Completion Of New Flash Memory Manufacturing Building In Kitakami Plant

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Kioxia Corporation , a world leader in memory solutions, today announced that the building of Fab2 (K2) of its industry-leading Kitakami was completed in July. K2 is the second flash memory facility at the Kitakami Plant in the Iwate Prefecture of Japan. As demand is recovering, the company will gradually make capital investments while closely monitoring flash memory trends. Kioxia plans to start operation at K2 in the fall of Calendar Year 2025.

In addition, some administration and engineering departments will move into a new administration building located adjacent to K2 beginning in November 2024 to oversee the operation of K2.

A portion of investment for K2 will be subsidized by the Japanese government according to the plan approved in February 2024.

Under its mission of“uplifting the world with 'memory'”, Kioxia is committed to capturing flash memory market opportunities for growing demand for AI applications and datacenters. Kioxia will continue to proactively implement initiatives to enhance its research and development capabilities of flash memory and implement agile capital investments in line with market trends.

###

This announcement has been prepared to provide information on our business and does not constitute or form part of an offer or invitation to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities in any jurisdiction or an inducement to engage in investment activity nor shall it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract thereof.

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with memory by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASHTM, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink