Informative Research's Penny Gonzalez Named 2024 Housingwire Insider

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 - Informative Research, a leading that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community, announced today that Penny Gonzalez, Vice President of Business Process, has been selected by HousingWire magazine for its annual Insiders awards program.







Photo caption: Penny Gonzalez, Vice President of Business Process.

Gonzalez' recognition highlights her exceptional leadership and significant contributions to Informative Research. Her hands-on approach to client management and her strategic insights have ensured the seamless delivery of services, positioning Informative Research as a trusted partner in the industry.

“Penny's unwavering commitment to operational excellence and her ability to optimize resources while maintaining high service standards during periods of increased volume truly set her apart,” said Patrick Buckner, COO.“Her leadership in process reengineering and proactive problem-solving skills reflect her dedication to enhancing our capabilities and inspiring those around her.”

Over the past year, Gonzalez has led several critical projects, including a major process reengineering initiative focused on improving the company's credit supplement operations. Her strategic insights and implementation prowess resulted in a substantial increase in productivity and significantly reduced processing times. This initiative enhanced operational efficiency and significantly lowered the time and cost associated with obtaining these updates, providing lender clients with faster, more reliable credit assessments.

Additionally, Gonzalez has played a crucial role in managing key accounts, monitoring service times, resolving issues and tracking client requests to identify trends. Her efforts have been instrumental in maintaining high service standards during increased workloads, efficiently managing the higher volume without additional labor.

The 2024 Insiders were carefully selected by HousingWire's selection committee based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies and the industry as a whole.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2024 HousingWire Insiders, celebrating the intrapreneurs and operational leaders who tirelessly drive their organizations to new heights,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler.“Over the past nine years, this award has highlighted the exceptional achievements of thousands of Insider honorees whose behind-the-scenes dedication and expertise have profoundly shaped the housing industry.”

About Informative Research

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit Informative Research .

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism, and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.

Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

