São Paulo – Brazil will send 11 agricultural attachés to representations in more nations, from the current 29 to 40. The 11 new posts include five in Asia, three in Africa, two in South America, and one in Europe, but the countries are yet to be defined.

A statement from the of Foreign Affairs reports that the expansion was signed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday (31), and that it's the highest number of agricultural attachés overseas since the post was established back in 2008. Locations are yet to be defined by a joint ordinance from Brazil's ministries of agriculture and foreign affairs.

According to the foreign ministry, the brige builders play advisory roles in Brazilian diplomatic representations. Leading activities encompass identifying trade, investment and cooperation opportunities for the Brazilian agribusiness. To do so, they maintain a permanent dialogue with representatives from the public and private sector, civil society's opinionmakers, and the academy.

Brazil's cagricultural attachés

Brazil currently has agricultural attachés in Angola, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam. Some work in association with embassies and other Brazilian delegations to international agencies.

