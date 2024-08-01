(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – Brazil will send 11 agricultural attachés to diplomatic representations in more nations, from the current 29 to 40. The 11 new posts include five in Asia, three in Africa, two in South America, and one in Europe, but the countries are yet to be defined.
A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that the expansion was signed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday (31), and that it's the highest number of agricultural attachés overseas since the post was established back in 2008. Locations are yet to be defined by a joint ordinance from Brazil's ministries of agriculture and foreign affairs.
According to the foreign ministry, the brige builders play advisory roles in Brazilian diplomatic representations. Leading activities encompass identifying trade, investment and cooperation opportunities for the Brazilian agribusiness. To do so, they maintain a permanent dialogue with representatives from the public and private sector, civil society's opinionmakers, and the academy.
Brazil's c urrent
agricultural attachés
Brazil currently has agricultural attachés in Angola, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam. Some work in association with embassies and other Brazilian delegations to international agencies.
Read more:
Brazil trains new agricultural attachés
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
Supplied/Brazil's Agriculture Ministry
The post Brazil to send agricultural attachés overseas appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
MENAFN01082024000213011057ID1108507458
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.