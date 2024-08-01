ZAYO SELECTS TILSON TO BUILD MIDDLE MILE NETWORK IN NEVADA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tilson , a national leader in development and information infrastructure services, has been selected by Zayo , a leading global communications infrastructure provider, to design and build Nevada's Middle Mile Network spanning more than 800 miles through Reno and Nevada. Funded by a $153 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), Nevada Department of (NDoT), and the Nevada Governor's Office of Science, Innovation, and (OSIT), the project aims to expand open-access fiber optic network coverage across the state, connecting over 40,000 previously underserved locations.

Middle mile infrastructure is fiber optic based broadband infrastructure that traverses major Interstate and US Highways in a state. It passes by rural population centers and through rural areas terminating in cities like Las Vegas and Reno, where Tilson will be working. Tilson will engineer and deploy the high-capacity, middle mile fiber network across Route I-80 and down Route US-93, spanning expansive rural communities throughout Nevada. These areas encompass high rates of unserved and underserved households, businesses, schools, and other critical community facilities in need of broadband access. Construction will begin in 2025 and Tilson will continue to expand beyond its existing footprint in Las Vegas where it has over 300 employees working on a major fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) construction project.



"Tilson is an exceptional partner to lead the construction of Zayo' and the State of Nevada's Middle Mile Network project," said Troy Lupe, Chief Network Officer at Zayo. "Their proven track record and expertise in engineering and construction will be crucial in extending Zayo's open-access long-haul network in Nevada. With strong partnerships like this and critical funding from NTIA, NDoT, and OSIT, Zayo will bring high-speed internet access to underserved communities across the state and help drive economic development with high-bandwidth connectivity to support the growing data center hubs in Reno and Las Vegas."

"We are thrilled to see the Nevada Middle Mile Network taking shape, led by the expertise of Zayo and constructed by Tilson," said Brian Mitchell, Director of the Office of Science, Innovation and Technology (OSIT) in Nevada. "OSIT is dedicated to building a statewide open-access middle mile network to enhance connectivity for underserved communities across Nevada. The Nevada Middle Mile network will advance the State's goal of ensuring every Nevadan has access to an affordable and reliable high-speed internet connection."

"We look forward to partnering with Zayo and the state of Nevada as their design-build partner, aiming to make a lasting impact on residents and businesses," stated Darrell Ingram, CEO of Tilson. "Our commitment is to ensure that every person in Nevada has access to dependable high-speed internet, furthering our mission to bridge the digital gap in America."

