Serum Separation Gel Market Size To Worth USD 14.67 Bn By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The serum separation gel size is anticipated to grow from USD 8.01 Billion in 2023 to USD 14.67 Billion in 10 years. The worldwide serum separation gel market is driven by rising number of application in diagnostic laboratories and hospital settings. Newark, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the serum separation gel market will grow from USD 8.01 billion in 2023 to USD 14.67 billion by 2033. The evolving market dynamics will result from more strategic collaborations and investments in the industry, which has extensive scientific, laboratory, and medical research applications.

Key Insight of the Serum Separation Gel Market

North America region will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The North American region will hold a significant market share due to the rapid rate of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. The regional market is witnessing a high growth rate due to its sophisticated infrastructure, strict regulatory framework, and ongoing technological innovation. Strategic collaborations, significant market demand, and proximity to innovation clusters further cement its dominance.

The serum separation gel integrated with the tube segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.

The product segment is divided into serum separation gel integrated with tube and serum separation gel integrated without tube. The serum separation gel integrated with the tube segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Throughout the projection period, serum separation gels integrated with tubes are anticipated to dominate the industry. The profitable expansion of this market sector can be linked to an increase in the usage of serum separation gel in pathological science for diagnostic research to decrease the rising worldwide incidence of infectious diseases. These tubes increase the efficiency of diagnostic exams, and thus, it is the primary reason for the enormous demand for their increased application.

The blood banks segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.

The end-use segment is divided into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, pharmaceutical and biotechnology institutes and others. The blood banks segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Blood banks may conduct examinations to ensure blood products are safe and will not harm the recipient. Separation gel acts as a separator material for high-grade serum samples of blood that can be utilized in blood typing, screening tests and antibody testing procedures.

Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 6.24% 2033 Value Projection USD 14.67 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 8.01 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 237 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Product and End-Use Regions Covered The market's regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Serum Separation Gel Market Growth Drivers

Different applications of serum separation gel Rising number of blood banks

Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing demand for serum separation gel in hospital settings



Hospitals utilize serum separation gel to extract high-quality serum samples from donated blood to perform tests before transfusion. This covers testing for antibodies, blood type, and infectious illness screening. The gel aids in the process of separating blood cells from serum, which enhances test result accuracy and dependability and increases blood transfusion safety. Due to their various benefits, serum separation gel tubes have been used in laboratories for almost two decades and are well-recognized. The gel reduces sample manipulation while stabilizing serum for analysis. The gel reduces the possibility of sample swapping or contamination. Additionally, serum separation tubes are currently a standard tool for many kinds of bio-analysis in clinical settings because of their many benefits, including affordability and ease of use.



Restraint: Highly expensive



High-quality serum is extracted from an evacuated blood collection tube using serum separation gel. The high cost of the serum separator gel will likely hamper the method. Serum separation gel equipment is expensive to buy and maintain, which prevents smaller healthcare facilities from implementing it.



Opportunity: Increased investment in branding



Developing marketing and branding tactics that work is crucial to attracting and keeping customers. Businesses spend more on influencer relationships, marketing campaigns, and social media outreach to raise their brand awareness and interact with customers. Robust branding facilitates product differentiation in a cutthroat market, fostering client loyalty and expansion. In addition to developing locally, the serum separation gel industry is increasing globally. Businesses are utilizing globalization to their advantage by venturing into new markets throughout various countries, as customer demand for serum separation gel products is increasing in emerging economies. Companies frequently use strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their worldwide reach and gain market share in other parts of the world.



Challenges: Regulations



Government rules in the pharmaceutical industry are necessary, but occasionally, they can cause problems for manufacturers, and many people may be uncertain about how they affect them. Businesses frequently voice their complaints about specific laws and rules that impede their development. The business could face severe penalties for not complying with government regulation requirements.



Some of the major players operating in the serum separation gel market are:



. Becton

. BD Biosciences

. Dickinson and Company

. FL Medical SRL

. Corning Incorporated

. Labnet International

. Kabe Labortechnik GmbH

. Qiagen NV

. Narang Medical Limited

. Sarstedt AG & Co. KG

. Terumo Corporation

. Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

. Thermo Fisher Scientific



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Product:



. Serum Separation Gel Integrated with Tube

. Serum Separation Gel Integrated without Tube



By End-use:



. Hospitals and Clinics

. Diagnostic Laboratories

. Blood Banks

. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Institutes

. Others



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



