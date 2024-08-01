Weracle Debuts Phantom Forge To Empower Gamers With AI And Web3

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Team Behind Web2 Idle RPG Hits Reveals Teaser for a New Innovative AI-Powered Trading Card Game That Lets User Creativity Shape Development

Singapore, Singapore , Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weracle , a comprehensive Web3 solution and wallet provider, has unveiled the teaser for Phantom Forge , an AI-powered, user-created Web3 trading card game (TCG) that empowers users to become active content creators and contributors in game development. The team behind Phantom Forge also created Endless Frontier and Metal Slug - Web2 idle RPG hits that attracted over 40 million combined downloads globally.









The official teaser for Phantom Forge is available on the Weracle website,

Set in a rich medieval fantasy universe, Phantom Forge aims to revolutionize Web3 gaming by empowering user creativity and enhancing community engagement. Users can shape the game by creating artwork, stories, voices, and music using AI tools. The community will get to vote on the best submissions, and the winning content will get integrated into the game, showcasing the platform's ease of use and benefits.







Users can also contribute by designing new character cards for each update, and the best contributions will be transformed into NFTs, allowing users' winning designs and creative ideas to become part of the game and to get incorporated into each new update. Users will be able to earn profit from these NFTs creating a dynamic ecosystem where players benefit directly from their contributions and the success of their creations.







“Phantom Forge is not just a game; it's a revolution in how games are created and experienced. By leveraging AI, we are putting the power of game development into the hands of the community,” said Shin Myung Yong, the Founder and CEO of Weracle .

With Phantom Forge, Weracle will be taking its first step into the Web3 gaming landscape. The official community will launch this month with special community events where players can engage in the creation of in-game assets using AI technology.

Leveraging AI technology, Phantom Forge transforms the game development process, blending fun with financial incentives, simplifying Web3 participation to drive mass adoption, and reducing development costs.

Key Features of Phantom Forge :



AI-Powered Creativity : Players can utilize advanced AI technology to create a wide range of content, including artwork, narratives, voiceovers, and musical compositions. This approach allows for an unprecedented level of creativity and personalization within the game.

Community Engagement : The Phantom Forge community will play a central role in the development process. Users can submit their creative contributions, and the community will vote on the most outstanding entries. The highest-rated submissions will be integrated into the game, ensuring that the content is both diverse and reflective of the players' preferences. Web3 Integration : Phantom Forge leverages Web3 technologies to offer true ownership of in-game assets through NFTs. This ensures that players can own, trade, and monetize their contributions and achievements within the game, adding a new dimension to the gaming experience.







“By enabling users to contribute directly to game content, we are fostering a truly collaborative environment where creativity knows no bounds. We believe Phantom Forge will set a new standard in Web3 gaming,” added Jin Eul Jong, CEO at Weracle .

Before the official launch slated for the fourth quarter of 2024, Phantom Forge will conduct a pre-sale for the inaugural NFT mint. This pre-sale will offer early access to NFTs and exclusive benefits. Details about the types of NFTs available, the pre-sale date, and pre-registration will be announced soon. For more updates, join Weracle in pioneering the future of AI Web3 gaming by following the project on Twitter .

About Weracle

Weracle aims to revolutionize Web3 gaming by bridging Web3 game studios and offline global brands through its comprehensive platform and wallet service. By integrating Web3 technologies and fostering a vibrant community-driven environment, Weracle empowers users to actively participate in game development and delivers digital asset ownership.

The company is comprised of 20 professionals who bring decades of combined experience in the game and tech industries. The vision is to foster a new era of community-driven game development by redefining ownership and creativity of game assets.

Media Contact:

Eunkyo Seo, Head of Marketing

...



