Jobley Begins Nationwide Expansion Of Online Dental Hiring Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobley , a hiring for US healthcare professionals operated by Medley (TSE: 4480), a Japan-based group, begins a phased rollout to expand its service across the entire United States.

Jobley: a hiring platform for US healthcare professionals

Since launching in February 2023, Jobley has offered hiring services to healthcare providers and professionals, with an initial focus on the dental sector in Washington, Oregon, and California. Beginning with this region, Jobley has established a solid business foundation and gained promising prospects for geographic expansion. With strong momentum and growing interest from facilities and professionals in other states, Jobley has decided to expand its area coverage. Starting August 1, Jobley will provide service in 39 states* and the District of Columbia. In the months to come, Jobley will progressively expand access to all U.S. states. Throughout the process, Jobley will continue to reinforce its provider network and talent pool, gradually enhancing service as its coverage expands.

*Jobley plans to cover the following 11 states in soon-to-come roll-out phases:

Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Kansas, Massachusetts, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The American healthcare industry faces significant challenges when it comes to recruiting and retaining experienced healthcare workers. This workforce shortage, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is further complicated by both an aging population and an aging healthcare workforce. The consequences are quicker burnout, heavier workloads, and compromised quality of care. The issue plagues not only large hospital systems, but also smaller private practices, direct-care providers, and dental offices. The entire healthcare industry's future relies on developing a strong talent pipeline.

Aiming to close this talent gap, Jobley provides an online career marketplace to efficiently and effectively connect healthcare employers with healthcare professionals, beginning with dental workers.

Jobley's Feature:





Jobley's dedicated professional team sources high-quality candidates for smaller providers, often without a dedicated HR team. Throughout the hiring process, Jobley alleviates administrative burdens with comprehensive human support.



Employers can post as many job listings as they want for any duration, free of charge. Only after a candidate has been successfully hired will employers be charged-and even these fees are lower than traditional hiring costs. In addition, to combat the risk of unexpected turnover, Jobley will refund between 50-90% of the fees for positions that become vacant within one month of hiring.

Advocating for permanent, long-term employment, Jobley also promotes employee loyalty through the Jobley Bonus. Candidates hired through Jobley are eligible for the Jobley Bonus after they have worked with their new employer for two months.

"Our goal is to create a widely-used service that addresses the long-term demand for job matching in the healthcare sector," said Sunny Tsang, Head of Product at Jobley. "Committed to continuously developing our platform, we will carefully consider user feedback and prioritize usability and overall user experience in our product offerings."

Kohei Takiguchi, Founder and CEO of Medley, who also leads Jobley, elaborated,"By providing high-quality, user-friendly service at affordable prices, we aim to become an essential resource to the US healthcare industry. Starting with the dental sector, we aim to expand Jobley to include all healthcare professions and to serve healthcare providers of all sizes, addressing the persistent need for talent in the healthcare industry."

Providers and job seekers are welcome to visit Jobley's website to register or learn more from our support team. Once registered, providers can post their job listings free of charge and will only be billed for successful hires.

"Jobley was a game changer for us. We never thought we'd find a good candidate this quickly, and easily," said Dr. Nakada at Bellevue Premier Dental. "It was risk-free, as we didn't pay any upfront fees. Jobley provided basic screening for us, and engaged with the candidate to save us precious time. I'd definitely recommend Jobley to other healthcare facilities."

As part of Medley, which aspires to create the future of healthcare through its SaaS solutions, Jobley continues to empower healthcare providers and professionals across the U.S. through its hiring solutions.

To learn more or start your hiring or job search process with us, visit Jobley's website.



For employers:

Learn more and start posting jobs for free

For job seekers: Find out more and get started on your searc

About Jobley

Jobley is a new hiring system for US healthcare professionals, launched by Medley in February 2023 to address issues in the US healthcare industry. Medley (MEDLEY, INC. | Tokyo Stock Exchange: 4480), which initially started as a healthcare-focused recruitment service, now provides one of Japan's largest healthcare recruitment platforms as well as various SaaS solutions for the healthcare industry.

Since 2009, Medley has been committed to creating the future of healthcare through its products and services. Medley collaborates with engineers, physicians, and other healthcare professionals to develop and provide various SaaS solutions. The company focuses on building platforms that benefit patients, healthcare workers, healthcare providers, and society as a whole.

For more details, please visit Jobley's website .

