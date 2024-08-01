Docontrol Named A Provider In The 2024 Gartner® Emerging Tech: Saas Ecosystem Security Products Transform Saas Security

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution, today announced that it has been named a Provider in the 2024 Gartner® Emerging Tech: SaaS Ecosystem Security Products Transform SaaS Security research.

In this research, Gartner states that "The impact of SaaS ecosystem security on overall enterprise security is often understated. Product leaders can use this research to understand the significance of SaaS ecosystem security in protecting sensitive data and in ensuring regulatory compliance."

The research notes that, "SaaS Ecosystem Security Extends Beyond SSPM to Include More Real-Time Elements." "Application owner and end-user engagement" capabilities are mentioned more than once in the Gartner research. According to the research, those capabilities can "help reduce SaaS security risks from the configuration, access-to-data and application integration perspectives."

The research states that "SaaS applications are dynamic, with a user, configuration and access life cycle that evolves over time. Orphaned accounts or apps, which are applications that are no longer in use or maintained, can become potential entry points for cyberthreats. Similarly, orphaned integrations, which refer to connections between applications that are no longer actively managed, can pose significant security risks."

End-user involvement is a key part of DoControl's platform, utilizing real-time messaging and calls for end users to remediate security issues. This involvement streamlines remediation processes for information security teams and simultaneously raises end-user security awareness, positively impacting the security of their SaaS interactions in the future.

DoControl's comprehensive visibility for identities encompasses user behavior, anomaly detection and HR information enrichment through integrations with HR systems like Workday and Bamboo HR. Combined with DoControl's capability for automated workflows, this puts seamless SaaS security user life cycle management within organizations' reach. The same holds true for life cycle management of connected SaaS apps: the DoControl platform enables both observability, detection of inactivity or risk, and automated management.

DoControl is pleased to see that the recognition of the need for developed SaaS ecosystem security is growing among organizations that use SaaS, and is proud to have been recognized in this Gartner research as a Provider for this emerging market.

Gartner, Emerging Tech: SaaS Ecosystem Security Products Transform SaaS Security, By Lawrence Pingree, Mark Wah, 19 July 2024. (Gartner subscribers can access the full report here: )

About DoControl

DoControl is a SaaS Security Posture Management solution offering visibility, threat detection, and remediation for sensitive data exposure and insider threats. DoControl secures SaaS data, identities, connected third-party apps, and configurations to ensure comprehensive protection across major SaaS ecosystems, including Google Workspace, Slack, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Box.

Protecting billions of SaaS assets, DoControl serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including technology, media & entertainment, financial services, retail, and education. Headquartered in New York City, DoControl is funded by world-class investors, including Insight Partners, StageOne Ventures, Cardumen Capital, RTP Global, and CrowdStrike's early stage investment fund, the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. Visit us at .

