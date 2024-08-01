Peru Eyes Expanded Fruit Exports In Upcoming China Trade Deal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In an upcoming high-level visit, Zhao Zenglian, a key figure from China's General Administration of Customs, will arrive in Lima on September 21.



This visit underscores a burgeoning partnership between China and Peru, aiming to significantly boost Peruvian fruit exports to the Asian powerhouse.



During his stay, Zhao, along with other officials, will evaluate various Peruvian dried fruits and grain facilities. Their primary focus will be to ensure these products meet stringent Chinese standards.



This inspection could potentially pave the way for an impressive export agreement valued at up to $100 million.



However, this initiative reflects the strong diplomatic ties fostered by recent high-level visits. These visits include Peruvian President Dina Boluarte 's trip to China.







It also highlights a strategic expansion of trade beyond traditional commodities like copper. Copper has dominated the $23.15 billion trade relationship.



Peru's agricultural sector stands to benefit enormously. Minister Angel Manero Campos expressed optimism about expanding into lucrative markets for frozen fruits, pomegranates, and pecans.



He also anticipates Chinese acknowledgment of Peru 's status as free from foot-and-mouth disease, enhancing prospects for meat exports. The significance of this deal extends further.



It continues a trend of increasing economic integration between the two nations. Peruvian exports to China have quadrupled since a free-trade agreement was signed in 2010.



This dynamic has not only led to a staggering $13 billion trade surplus with China in 2023 but also positioned Peru as a critical player in global trade dynamics.

Peru's Strategic Alignment with China

Peru's strategic moves to align more closely with China's health and export standards underscore a broader shift. This shift involves deepening bilateral economic activities.



Notably, Peru is exploring opportunities to expand its maritime capabilities to support the export of goods like grapes and donkey meat. This move aims to further diversify its trade portfolio.



As global leaders converge in Lima for the November Apec summit, President Xi Jinping is anticipated to inaugurate the new port of Chancay.



Financed through China's Belt and Road Initiative at a cost of $3.5 billion, this megaport is expected to become a pivotal maritime hub. It will link South America with Asia.



This burgeoning alliance is not just about immediate economic gains. It is a forward-looking venture that promises to reshape the economic landscape of both nations.



It represents a strategic adaptation to global trade flows and positions Peru as a central gateway in trans-Pacific trade. This could potentially boost its economy by billions in the coming years.

MENAFN01082024007421016031ID1108506729