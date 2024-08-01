Azergold Starts Evaluation Of New Deposit Field In Eastern Zangazur
Date
8/1/2024 10:10:24 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more
"AzerGold" Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) has started
prospecting and evaluation works in the area of "Shorbulag" ore
deposits located in the Eastern Zangazur economic district,
Azernews reports, citing "AzerGold".
The goal is to evaluate the initial Stocks of existing
manifestations. According to the joint-stock company's search and
exploration program, camera evaluation and remote survey work were
carried out here at the initial stage. Hyperspectral satellite
imagery, which is a non-invasive search method, is used in research
to identify prospective zones in a short time and to save on
expensive drilling work. In parallel, the collection,
systematisation, and digitization of archival geological materials
were also carried out. According to the results of the large-scale
search and evaluation work that will continue during the current
year, appropriate decisions will be made regarding the transition
to the next research stage and drilling work in the field.
It should be noted that the "Shorbulag" manifestation area is
located in the basin of the Levchay river, which is the left branch
of Tartarchay, in Kalbajar district. Gold, chromium, and mercury
metals are predicted to be present in the field of manifestation.
The field of manifestation was discovered in 1958.
Geological research by "AzerGold" CJSC is currently being
conducted in several directions. In addition to the ore fields
under the management of JSC, by the Decree of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 22, 2023, the Ministry of Ecology
and Natural Resources is continuing to carry out general geological
prospecting works in the country. Also, under the "I State Program
on the Great Return to the Territories of the Republic of
Azerbaijan liberated from occupation," important tasks such as
monitoring, inspection, search, and evaluation of mineral resources
are being carried out by the company.
MENAFN01082024000195011045ID1108506610
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.