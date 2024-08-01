Deckbird.Ai App Live On Canva: Design With Canva, Share With Deckbird

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeckBird, the world's #1 presentation marketing tool, today announces that its custom made app is live on Canva app marketplace.

Canva is the world's only all-in-one visual communication platform. More than 190 million users around the world use Canva to design everything, from simple posters to sophisticated corporate presentations, websites and videos.

"Billions of presentations have been made on Canva, and DeckBird is a first-of-its-kind presentation marketing tool that will ensure users' presentations reach their audiences in an engaging, effective way."

DeckBird's patent-pending technology easily turns everyday presentations into video decks, and offers a full suite of sharing and marketing capabilities that help engage viewers, generate more sales leads, and drives a company's revenue.



"We built DeckBird App for Canva, because our customers have asked for it," said Tong Li, founder and CEO of DeckBird.



"Every presentation is made to share, and our customers have found the best tools for both: they use Canva for presentation design, and use DeckBird to turn the Canva design into video deck and embed to share across all digital marketing channels: email, website, WhatsApp, Slack, and social "

DeckBird customers have been exporting Canva designs as a PDF, and uploading them to DeckBird to share as a video. They suggested that if they can export Canva designs directly to DeckBird, that would save the intermediate step and make the workflow easier and simpler.



With the help and guidance of Canva's app development team, DeckBird was able to build an app on Canva to satisfy customers' requests.

"We are really impressed by Canva's commitment to both the user experience excellence and the app partners standard," Tong said. The team went through five rounds of design reviews and functional reviews, before publishing the DeckBird app on Canva.

"We are very excited to have the DeckBird App live on Canva," says Warren Chen, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships at Canva. "Billions of presentations have been made on Canva, and DeckBird is a first-of-its-kind presentation marketing tool that will ensure users' presentations reach their audiences in an engaging, effective way."

DeckBird is founded and invested by MIT, Stanford, Harvard, and Pepperdine alumnus. Privately held with offices in San Francisco and Toronto, DeckBird is revolutionizing the way business presentations are shared. Its technology has been integrated into foundational software systems such as Google Workspace, Microsoft Office, Zoom, MailChimp, HubSpot, and many others.

